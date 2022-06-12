Blood Syndicate Season One #2 Preview: Daddy Issues

Hannibal White confronts his Daddy Issues head on in this preview of Blood Syndicate Season One #2, in stores Tuesday from DC. Check out the preview below.

BLOOD SYNDICATE SEASON ONE #2

DC Comics

0422DC061

0422DC062 – Blood Syndicate Season One #2 Edwin Galmon Cover – $4.99

0422DC804 – Blood Syndicate Season One #2 Mateus Manhanini Cover – $4.99

(W) Geoffrey Thorne (A) ChrisCross, Juan Castro (CA) Dexter Soy

The leader of one of Paris Island's most powerful gangs needs to add some soldiers to his army…and has his sights set on Wise Son! The heroes might've cleaned up the streets, but in the shadows there's utter chaos as rival gangs battle for control. Wise could have a seat at the table, but he's been out of the game for so long…does he want back in? He came back from Afghanistan a changed man…

In Shops: 6/14/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.