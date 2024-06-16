Posted in: eFootball, Games, Konami, Video Games | Tagged: eFootball 2024

Konami Announces eFootball 2024 – Season 7: King Of The Continent

Konami revealed all of the updates being added to eFootball for Season 7: King Of The Continent, including new players and a co-up update.

Konami revealed several new updates have been added to eFootball 2024, as the company launched Season 7: King of the Continent for everyone to play. Right now, you'll see two new tournaments for the European and American Cup, along with several new players for different teams added to their rosters to make them more concurrent. There's also a new co-op update in the mix, a log-in bonus, and more. We have the full details from the company below as the content is now live.

eFootball – Season 7: King of the Continent

European Cup and American Cup

As the two biggest footballing continents take to the field, users in eFootball can do so too via these two in-game campaigns. These will see users use their Dream Teams in a tournament style, gaining more and more in-game rewards as they progress through the rounds.

Players Galore

With this celebration of international football, users can also win some extra special player cards through their campaign achievements. There will be 4 x 'Highlight: France' chance deals and 5 x 'Highlight: Argentina' chance deals as prizes from the European Cup and American Cup campaigns, respectively. That's not all though, as eFootball will be giving all users one free 'Highlight: France' card as a log-in present during this campaign period as well.

Fans Win In Real-Life

Football fans excited for a summer of international football can celebrate in style thanks to the official eFootball X (formerly Twitter) channel. Over the next few weeks there will be a host of giveaways with real life football shirts to be won including England shirts signed by eFootball ambassador Trent Alexander Arnold and a full-team signed German home shirt!

New National Team Packs

Season 7 is set to be one of the most exciting yet, as users will be able to put an entire 11-man squad from their favorite national team into their Dream Teams. National Team packs included will be those of: Argentina, France, Portugal, England, Brazil, and Turkey.

eFootball Log-in Bonuses

On top of these incredible rewards, users can log-in on a daily basis and build their in-game inventory with a potential of up to 210,000 Exp.

New Co-op updates

Co-op mode will also benefit from the latest update as eFootball users can now match up against AI – reducing wait times and allowing for friends to play games quicker and more often! However, eFootball will also add in a new Co-op event 'United Team', where players can match with other random individuals online to form their team of 3 and take on the AI. Via this event, users can gain in-game rewards up to 3 x Skill training programs, 180,000 Exp, and 180,000 GP.

