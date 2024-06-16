Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, recaps.AEW Collision, wrestling

AEW Collision Showcases AEW Strengths on 1-Year Anniversary Episode

AEW Collision's 1-year anniversary show highlighted the promotion's diverse roster and storytelling prowess, solidifying its place as a must-watch program.

Article Summary AEW Collision celebrates its 1-year anniversary with high-octane matches.

The show deftly intertwines reality and kayfabe, engaging fans deeply.

Diversity shines as women and international wrestlers take the spotlight.

Christian Cage's riveting promo sets the stage for AEW's storytelling future.

All Elite Wrestling's (AEW) Saturday night spectacular, AEW Collision, commemorated its first anniversary with a night of thrilling matches and captivating promos. The show, which originally served as a platform to isolate CM Punk from backstage conflicts, has evolved into a powerhouse that highlights the promotion's diverse roster and varied storytelling.

The opening match set the tone for the evening, as the Blackpool Combat Club (BCC) clashed with a formidable team led by Rocky Romero and Lio Rush. The fast-paced, hard-hitting action showcased the unique styles of each competitor, with the BCC ultimately securing the victory. This match exemplified AEW's commitment to presenting a wide array of wrestling styles, catering to fans of all preferences.

A poignant moment followed when The Acclaimed, accompanied by Daddy Ass Billy Gunn, addressed the Young Bucks' attempts to fine Max Caster for his controversial raps. This segment not only advanced their storyline but also demonstrated AEW's willingness to blur the lines between reality and kayfabe, adding depth to their characters and narratives.

The no disqualification match between Thunder Rosa and Deonna Purrazzo further emphasized the variety of AEW Collision's offerings. The brutal encounter, replete with weaponry and high-impact moves, showcased the intensity and athleticism of the women's division. By featuring such a hard-fought battle, AEW Collision proved its dedication to giving female wrestlers equal opportunities to shine.

The show's international appeal was on full display when CMLL's Hechicero, flanked by the imposing Gates of Agony, faced off against Dalton Castle. This match not only provided further US exposure to talent from Mexico's oldest wrestling promotion but also planted the seeds for future rivalries, as evidenced by the post-match brawl involving Daniel Garcia and Daddy Magic.

Perhaps the most compelling segment of the night was Christian Cage's Father's Day celebration. Cage's scathing promo, in which he manipulated his "sons" and declared himself the face of TNT, showcased his unparalleled mic skills and ability to generate heat. By interweaving personal stories with his quest for championship gold, Cage created a layered narrative that left fans eager to see how this storyline will unfold.

The main event, a trios match pitting the House of Black against the Bang Bang Gang, encapsulated the essence of AEW Collision. The clash of contrasting personas, from the enigmatic Malakai Black to the brash Juice Robinson, created a captivating dynamic. The shocking conclusion, which saw Christian Cage's Patriarchy attack Buddy Matthews, added an unexpected twist and set the stage for future conflicts.

Throughout the night, AEW Collision showcased its ability to cater to a wide range of fan preferences. From technical wrestling to hardcore brawls, from long-term storytelling to shocking moments, the show offered something for everyone. By featuring stars from various backgrounds and experience levels, AEW Collision emphasized its commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive roster.

As AEW Collision enters its second year, it is clear that the show has become an integral part of the promotion's success. By consistently delivering high-quality matches and compelling narratives, AEW Collision has established itself as a must-watch program for wrestling fans worldwide. With its ability to showcase the best of AEW's talent and storytelling, the future looks bright for this Saturday night staple.

