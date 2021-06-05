Blowing Smoke Up Namor's Ass in X-Men #21 [Preview]

X-Men #21 is in stores from Marvel Comics next week, continuing the Hellfire Gala crossover event that stretches the events of a single night across twelve separate comics to bilk Marvel's gullible readers into shelling out the maximum amount of money for a single story as possible. In this preview of the issue, Cyclops is about to reveal the winners of the X-Men election, but first, we see Namor chatting it up with Charles Xavier and Magneto, where they inform that he, out of everyone, is the "North Star" of all the guests at the Gala. Sure, that sounds good. But what about the actual North Star, Northstar? Or Eminem, for that matter? Check out the preview below.
X-MEN #21 GALA
MARVEL COMICS
APR210768
APR210770 – X-MEN #21 DAUTERMAN CONNECTING VAR – $3.99
APR210772 – X-MEN #21 JIMENEZ PRIDE MONTH VAR – $3.99
APR210774 – X-MEN #21 LUPACCHINO SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VAR – $3.99
APR210771 – X-MEN #21 WERNECK CHARACTER DESIGN VAR – $3.99
(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Russell Dauterman, More (CA) Leinil Francis Yu
THE HEROES OF KRAKOA DEBUT!
It's a changing if the guard as the first X-Men team of Krakoa debuts! One era ends as a new one begins, and the handoff happens here.
32 PGS./Rated T+
In Shops: 6/9/2021
SRP: $3.99
