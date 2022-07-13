Blowing Up Krakoa & Other Ways To Deal With Immortality (X-Spoilers)

Today ses the publiucation of AXE Eve Of Judgement #1, Hellfire Gala #1 and Immortal X-Men #4. They all lead into the Judgment Day crossover, with Avengers pitted against X-Men ans Eternals now that the secret of mutant resurrection is out. And everyone is salty about it. But there are plenty of questions being raised.

So while Druig looks to wipe out all of mutanity on Earth, due to their excess deviation, for being immortal – like the Eternals…

Moira Mactaggert si plotting with Orchis to destroy Krakoa themselves, and even coming up with a catchy name.

While Druig justifies his actions in wiping out the mutants of Krakoa with a big bomb…

We have Dr Stasis of Orchis suggesting that the murder of mutants may no longer be a crime, as they can be resurrected.

While Druig also plans for the eventual fallout for his bomb.

While Orchis is setting up its own device.

So at the Hellfire Gala, Tony Stark is predicting that something like this is going to happen. Maybe he read the leaked copies from the weekend.

While the world has its own reaction to the appearance of immortality amongst the mutants courtesy of The Five…

…and it is precisely the most predictable one.

So how will this lead into Judgment Day? Well some, like Mister Sinister, already know its coming through their Moira Mactaggert timeline resetting clones.

It's a future that Destiny has also seen coming, and so manipulated Sinister to keep this timeline going.

After all, in today's Marauders, we know what too much time changing can do to the soul.

Especially when written down in monologue.

Howver, bombs don't go off, not lietral ones. Moira Mactaggert plants one ion Proteus, her son's mind, before making her departure with Mary Jane Watson's body.

And on returning, seems to have made quite a mess in next month's Amazing Spider-Man #9.

And is ready to reach across the aisle and spill the beans to her new best friends… including the Eternals crime lord Jack of Knives.

Jack Of Knives is a recent Eternal on the scene, created by Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribić for Eternals #7, with the power of invisibility. Jack of Knives is one of the Tricks, the four Eternal crime lords, the only one we have seen yet. Could this be Ivani Goldentouch accompanying them? After some of the Eternals learned that their ressurective process was taking human lives, Jack of Knives warned Ikaris not to reveal that to humans, promising to kill any should Ikaris do so. Looks like the Eternals have their own resurrection truth to hide. Might the X-Men threaten them with that revelation as well?

Secrets and Lies, Secrets and Lies… who else will be judged on Judgment Day?

