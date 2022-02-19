Blue and Gold #6 Preview: Blue vs. Gold

Why does Booster Gold want to kill Blue Beetle in this preview of Blue and Gold #6, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics? And more importantly, will he succeed? In this issue, Blue Beetle… WILL DIE?! Probably not. Check out the preview below.

BLUE AND GOLD #6

DC Comics

1121DC049

(W) Dan Jurgens (A/CA) Ryan Sook

Booster and Beetle are lost in space! After a disastrous first day on their new jobs as hero business owners and operators, the duo has found themselves kidnapped and stranded on an alien world. Who's to blame? Well, the Omnizon of course! Welcome to her home planet, Br'Honn, where a battle to the death between friends is just another Tuesday!

In Shops: 2/22/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.