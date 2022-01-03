Blue Delliquanti's Across A Field Of Starlight Is Out Next Month

Across a Field of Starlight is a new graphic novel out next month from Blue Delliquanti, creator of the science fiction webcomic O Human Star. Blue is also the co-creator of the graphic novel Meal with Soleil Ho, published by Iron Circus and The 'Stan with David Axe and Kevin Knodell, published by Dead Reckoning. They also teach comics courses at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design. Across a Field of Starlight was originally planned for last year, but will now be published on the 22nd of February 2022. And here's a look ahead;

An epic sci-fi graphic novel romance between two non-binary characters as they find one another through time, distance, and war. An amazing story that explores the complexity of human nature and what brings us together. When they were kids, Fassen's fighter spaceship crash-landed on a planet that Lu's survey force was exploring. It was a forbidden meeting between a kid from a war-focused resistance movement and a kid whose community and planet are dedicated to peace and secrecy. Lu and Fassen are from different worlds and separate solar systems. But their friendship keeps them in each other's orbit as they grow up. They stay in contact in secret as their communities are increasingly threatened by the omnipresent, ever-expanding empire. As the empire begins a new attack against Fassen's people–and discovers Lu's in the process–the two of them have the chance to reunite at last. They finally are able to be together…but at what cost? This beautifully illustrated graphic novel is an epic science fiction romance between two non-binary characters as they find one another through time, distance, and war.