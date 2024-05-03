Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: baroness, fcbd, free comic book day, gi joe

The Baroness And A Second GI Joe Team? (Free Comic Book Day Spoilers)

The Baroness, or Anastasia Cisarovna, first appeared in the first issue of the G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero comic from Marvel in 1982.

The Baroness, or Anastasia Cisarovna, first appeared in the first issue of the G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero comic from Marvel in 1982, a villain and part of Cobra. An intelligence officer and lieutenant to Cobra Commander, she was the first character to cross over from the comics into the animated series and finally into the toy line, appearing as an action figure in 1984. Spoiled offspring of European aristocrats, who switched from student radicalism to extremist fringe groups, the Baroness was played by actress Sienna Miller in the 2009 film G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and by Úrsula Corberó in the 2021 film Snake Eyes. And now she is appearing in the Energon Universe books from Image Comics/Skybound with Free Comic Book Day. Just not in a way that you may have seen her before.

And I don't mean just being kicked in the face. That has happened a lot. But instead by being rescued by an unlikely source.

Because, yes, Duke of GI Joe is not arresting her… not today at least.

… he is recruiting the Baroness to his team.

The Baroness, making her Energon Universe debut for Free Comic Book Day as a member of GI Joe. But there are layers upon layers here…

And it looks like there will be more than one GI Joe team going forward, not that Duke is to know about this… you can catch up with all of Bleeding Cool's Free Comic Book Day coverage and spoilerage with this handy dandy tag,

FCBD 2024 ENERGON UNIVERSE SPECIAL (BUNDLES OF 25) (NET)

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230006

(W) Robert Kirkman, Daniel Warren Johnson, Joshua Williamson (A) Lorenzo De Felici, Various (A/CA) Ryan Ottley

Discover three all new stories from the Energon Universe, with stunning revelations for the worlds of Transformers, G.I. Joe and Void Rivals from the biggest names in comics. A perfect jumping on point for new readers and a can't miss for long-term fans. Rating: Teen

