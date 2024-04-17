Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: fall of x, krakoa, orchis

The Betrayal Of The X-Men to Orchis by Professor X & Goodbye to Krakoa

Fall Of The House Of X #4, Dead X-Men #4 and X-Men Unlimited #135 see the betrayal of the X-Men by Professor X to Orchis.

In recent years, with the House Of X Krakoan comics working in tight formation, we have seen Professor Xavier abandon his dream of mutant integration with humanity. And were then told it was all a feint, leading up to the establishment of Krakoa, as a result of information learned from Moira Mactaggert's many lives. Now, to reverse Krakoa ever existing and garnering the ire of Orchis from the future, Professor X went back in time to kill Moira Mactaggert before she gained her mutant power of resetting the timeline, and doom Krakoa's very existence. Or, as Charles Xavier would never put it, "My bad".

Today's X-Men Krakoan titles Fall Of The House Of X #4, Dead X-Men #4 and X-Men Unlimited #135, dive in deep. Dead X-Men jumps to that moment.

And, as we saw in the previous Rise Of The Powers Of X, it doesn't happen. But Xavier, it seems, has another plan.

Okay, yes, manifesting the Phoenix like never before, which has its own genocidal dangers, naturally.

Which may be why, in Fall Of The House Of X, he has something else up his sleeve.

As Orchis look to move on from wiping out just mutantity in favour of wiping out humanity as well…

And turns out that there is another player on both sides of this divide.

And it's the surrender-and-run-away option for Charles Xavier.

Something that might not entirely go down well with the rest of the X-Men.

Especially Cyclops. Well he does have quite blinkered vision. It's visor vs visor.

Of course Xavier is playing the long game. But it won't end prettily.

Looks like no one has a kind word for Xavier right now, not even the Moira Mactaggert from a completely different timeline.

And mysterium makes a play, the mutal metal forged in the heart of the White Hot Room with which the X-Men bought off an entire galaxy,

Used to cross dimensions as well as a dimensional transcendence of reality. Handy all round substance, really.

Especially for those trying for Dominionhood, like Mister Sinister or Orbis Stellaris.

But they are too late for that as well. The Dominion created by Nathaniel Essex is now a permanent one, has escaped Casuality, so that even if his timeline is removed, his Dominion will always have been and always will be.

Not everyone's having a bad day, Sunspot seems to be doing all right against Gideon, and even getting a little added closure in the bargain.

But as the final Orchis/X-Men conflict begins to hit, there are casualties. Rockslide died in Otherworld, so that when he was resurrected by the Krakoan protocols, he came back wrong. A different version of himself from along the probability wavelength. Not Rockslide, but Wrongslide.

Now sacrifing himself for the greater good.

But it's not just Wrongslide – and Rockslide – that we are saying goodbye to, but the whole Krakoan Age of Marvel Comics' X-Men. Sebastian Shaw is seeing to the money side of it all.

That's pronouned "farser" by the way. Not whatever it was that you thought, But it is Dazzler who gives a meta-plea for the whole of the Krakoan Age of X-Men not to be forgotten.

I get the feeling that a lot of people won't want to let that happen…

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X #4

MARVEL COMICS

FEB240668

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Lucas Werneck, Jethro Morales (CA) Pepe Larraz

MY ALLY, MY ENEMY! They say a wounded animal can be the most dangerous kind of animal to face. As the fight between the mutants and Orchis reaches a deadly pitch, a startling revelation rocks the X-Men to their core. The two series that are one come together in one horrible betrayal as the Krakoan Age nears its conclusion! Rated T+In Shops: Apr 17, 2024 SRP: $4.99

DEAD X-MEN #4

MARVEL COMICS

FEB240689

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Vincenzo Carratu (CA) Lucas Werneck

EVERYTHING ENDS! Prodigy, Dazzler, Frenzy, Cannonball and Jubilee have gone farther and have risked more than any X-Men team before. Now, at the end of everything, the final fate of Krakoa rests on these five mutants. Will the Dead X-Men save the seed of the future…or kill it before it can even be planted? Rated T+In Shops: Apr 17, 2024 SRP: $3.99

X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #135

Published: April 15, 2024

Writer: Steve Orlando, Steve Foxe

Penciler: Phillip Sevy

