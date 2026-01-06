Posted in: Comics, Dynamite, Preview | Tagged: blue falcon, dynomutt

Blue Falcon and Dynomutt #5 Preview: Final Barkdown Begins

Blue Falcon and Dynomutt #5 hits stores Wednesday! The dynamic duo faces their climactic finale as chaos threatens Big City.

The dynamic duo faces chaos as Big City’s fate hangs in the balance and the final toll must be paid.

Obedience School's out forever as this all-star creative team delivers a two-fisted, action-packed conclusion.

OBEDIENCE SCHOOL'S OUT FOREVER! In this issue: Everything comes crashing down as the saga of The Blue Falcon and Dynomutt reaches its climactic conclusion! To bring law and order back to Big City, the Blue Falcon is willing to pay almost any price — but will the final toll prove to be too high in the end? Find out as the dynamic duo of JIMMY PALMIOTTI and PASQUALE QUALANO unveil their two-fisted finale in The Blue Falcon & Dynomutt #5 — featuring conspicuously costumed covers by LUCIO PARRILLO, JOHN MCCREA, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, and FRANCESCO MATTINA!

BLUE FALCON AND DYNOMUTT #5

Dynamite Entertainment

1125DE0486

1125DE0487 – Blue Falcon and Dynomutt #5 Michael Cho Cover – $4.99

1125DE0488 – Blue Falcon and Dynomutt #5 Joseph Michael Linsner Cover – $4.99

1125DE0489 – Blue Falcon and Dynomutt #5 Francesco Mattina Cover – $4.99

(W) Jimmy Palmiotti (A) Pasquale Qualano (CA) Lucio Parrillo

In Shops: 1/7/2026

SRP: $4.99

