Bob Layton Banned from Facebook & Instagram- Can Anyone at Meta Help?

War Machine, Huntress and Bloodshot co-creator Bob Layton has been banned from Facebook and Instagram... can anyone at Meta help out?

Bob Layton is a veteran comic book creator, best known as the co-creator of Iron Man's Jim Rhodes – War Machine – at Marvel, Huntress at DC Comics, and the Valiant line, including X-O Manowar, Ninjak, Bloodshot and Archer & Armstrong. But he has come smack bang up against the opaque structures that are social media, more specifically Meta, owners of Facebook and Instagram, He writes;

"On November 22nd, as I was doing my usual daily postings, I was summarily, and without warning, suspended from Facebook and Instagram, with Meta claiming a lack of account integrity. Every time I attempted to contact them, I reached a dead end. I sent them all of the documentation they requested, including my passport and current driver's license. After 24 hours, I received the notice in the attached picture. My accounts have been permanently suspended. No appeal was possible. No customer service numbers were available. I was blacklisted without any further information concerning their decision. Every attempt to download their information concerning that suspension was fruitless, as it would send me to a page that said I was ineligible to download. I am broken and defeated by this arbitrary and disastrous decision by Meta. I have been using Facebook and Instagram for nearly 20 years and have amassed close to 40 thousand followers combined. As you know, I have ALWAYS adhered to the strictest legal and moral standards when posting comic art entertainment to my followers on both platforms. Meta's decision to permanently disable those accounts has greatly impacted my ability to make a living, not the mention the humiliation and loss of public confidence in me. Twenty years of photos and memories are lost to me…forever. This has been one of the worst things I've ever experienced in my career. To my fans, I sincerely apologize for the inconvenience."

He has since started a temporary Instagram page at @official_bob_layton and says "I still have lawyers working on getting my sites back. But who knows if that'll pan out?" If any Bleeding Cool reader works for Meta, maybe they might like to get in touch. Or maybe press the magic button to fix all of Bob Layton's problems from afar…?

