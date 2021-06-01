Boba Fett Shoots First in War of the Bounty Hunters #1 [Preview]

In this preview of Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #1, famed Bounty Hunter Boba Fett finds himself in an unusual situation: he is the one being hunted, with a massive bounty on his head. Luckily, Boba Fett is armed with the best in both actual and plot armor, plus a good old-fashioned blaster. Check out the preview of Marvel's latest super-mega-crossover event below.

STAR WARS WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

APR210945

APR210949 – STAR WARS WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #1 (OF 5) CAMUNCOLI WRPAD VAR – $4.99

APR210951 – STAR WARS WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #1 (OF 5) JTC ACTION FIGURE VAR – $4.99

APR210948 – STAR WARS WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #1 (OF 5) PICHELLI VAR – $4.99

APR210950 – STAR WARS WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #1 (OF 5) TARR PRIDE VAR – $4.99

(W) Charles Soule (A) Luke Ross (CA) Steve McNiven

AT WAR FOR THE GREATEST PRIZE OF ALL: HAN SOLO!

THE HUNT BEGINS!

• Nobody. Steals. From BOBA FETT! The notorious bounty hunter will not stop until he gets what's rightfully his. For the thief, no corner of the galaxy is safe. Good thing for them that the REBEL ALLIANCE, THE EMPIRE and every bounty hunter in the galaxy is standing in Boba's way.

• With a last-page reveal that will blow this Death Star-sized story wide open, Issue #1 is just the beginning. The biggest crossover in STAR WARS history will continue raging through the pages of the WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS event miniseries and tie-in to STAR WARS, DOCTOR APHRA, DARTH VADER and BOUNTY HUNTERS through October.

• Only one hunter will be left standing, and the STAR WARS galaxy will never be the same!

40 PGS./Rated T

In Shops: 6/2/2021

SRP: $4.99