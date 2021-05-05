Boba Fett Uses His Dad's ID To Get Served? War Of The Bounty Hunters

You know how any Mandalorian-related story goes. The man in the armour wants something. In order to get it, however, the person who has it demands that the armoured-fellow has to go and do something else. The old mini-quest feature. And that's how the new Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters crossover begins, with Alpha #1 by Charles Soule and Steve McNiven. With the frozen body of Han Solo needing a little touch up before Boba Fett can deliver it to Jabba The Hutt. We know how the story ends – but how did it get there?

That's right, fight a warrior by entering a gladiator tournament, all the time while the Rebellion are after your cargo – and everyone else for that matter.

Spray painting Boba Fett? Say, you know that bit where you steal your dad's ID to try and buy beer at the local boozer, trying to hide the birth date and that you don't have a moustache?

Well, here's the Star Wars version of that. Nothing to make a song and dance about.

And it seems to work out. Remarkably easy, in fact. Barely an inconvenience. And the paint doesn't even come off…

Of course, it's never going to be quite that easy – all sort of people want Han Solo's prone, immobile boddy it seems. I mean, looking at the slashfic, we should have guessed.