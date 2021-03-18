Bones Leopard, Kelly & Nichole Matthews' Save Yourself! From Boom

Boom Studios today announced Save Yourself! , a new four-issue original series from the team behind Pandora's Legacy, writer Bones Leopard and artists Kelly & Nichole Matthews, available in June 2021.

What if Magical Girls aren't Earth's champions after all? The world's most beloved heroes Aoe, Thel, and Gen, better known as the Lovely Trio, first burst onto the scene five years ago when they saved Earth from a surprise space monster attack! Since then, everyone–including Gigi, whose brother died as a bystander in a Lovely Trio battle–idolizes them as superheroic pop icons. But when Gigi witnesses the Lovely Trio battling a monster firsthand, she sees something that causes her to question everything she thought she ever knew about her heroes!

Bones Leopard has been part of several successful Kickstarter projects as both a writer and an artist with [Super]Natural Attraction and Pandora's Book of Monsters. Boom Studios published their first graphic novel Pandora's Legacy and is now publishing Bones' first single issue series, Save Yourself!. Bleeding Cool reported on their new graphic novel Identical from Little, Brown back in December.

"Save Yourself!! is a passion project that I'm so excited to finally bring to life. I've always wanted a chance to combine my love for magical girls with my love of kaiju, and once Kelly and Nichole Matthews were onboard with their fantastic art, I knew it was going to be an amazing ride," said Leopard. "I hope everyone who reads this enjoys it as much as I loved writing it."

Kelly and Nichole Matthews are twin sisters (and totally not four cats in a trench coat) who work as freelance comic book artists and illustrators just north of the Emerald City. They've drawn Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Power of the Dark Crystal, Pandora's Legacy, Just Beyond: The Scare School, and Toil & Trouble from Boom Studios as well as Magic Tree House: The Graphic Novel: Dinosaurs Before Dark from Random House.

"We've wanted to work with Bones again since Pandora's Legacy and Save Yourself! finally gave us that opportunity. We're excited to show our take on a world filled with alien fights and magical girls!" said Kelly and Nichole Matthews.

Save Yourself! #1 features a Magical Girl variant cover by director and artist Stephanie Gonzaga (Ducktales), and variant cover art by Kevin Wada.