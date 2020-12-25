Bones Leopard Sells Graphic Novel, Identical, About A Non-Binary Twin

Identical is a middle-grade graphic novel by cartoonist Bones Leopard about twins Blue and Tally. And Bones Leopard has sold the book to our current favourite book buyer, Andrea Colvin at Little, Brown. Publishers Weekly describe the graphic novel as about "twins Blue and Tally, who are identical in every way, except Blue is hiding a secret—they are nonbinary—and they worry that revealing this to Tally will irrevocably change their relationship."

Bones Leopard is a twin and nonbinary writer and artist who currently resides in Los Angeles. Their projects include illustrating Clean Up from CCP Comics, twice successful Kickstarter project [Super]Natural Attraction, and their webcomic Mr Hare & Mr Bear. In 2018 they successfully funded the Kickstarter Pandora's Book Of Monsters which led to writing Pandora's Legacy for BOOM! Studios.

Identical will be published in the Spring of 2033. And Bones Leopard's agent Maria Vicente at P.S. Literary Agency negotiated the deal for world rights.

Last year, Little, Brown had a directive to expand their graphic novel list for years going ahead and appointed Andrea Colvin, formerly of Lion Forge as editorial director, Graphic Publishing to do just that. Publishing new fiction and nonfiction graphic novels for a range of ages, from early readers to young adults. Little, Brown has been doubling-to-tripling their comic book publishing line each scheduled year since then, with Suggs one of a number of beneficiaries of this publishing plan. It's another sign of major growth in the graphic novel market in bookstores, libraries and book fairs, as well as the greater range in content and comic book styles being published. It's a long way until the USA gets to the kind of breadth and depth enjoyed by Japan, Korea or France but it is one of a number of major moves in that direction.