Boom Studios Full March 2021 Solicitations – Power Rangers Unlimited

Boom Studios has their solicitations for March 2021 and Bleeding Cool has them up and running. Let's do this. And it begins with the new Power Rangers series, Power Rangers Unlimited: Heir To The Darkness, the new Procter Valley Road series by Alex Child, Grant Morrison and Naomi Franquiz, and a look to the future of Firefly.

POWER RANGERS UNLTD HEIR TO DARKNESS #1

(W) L.L. McKinney (A) Simone Ragazzoni (CA) Dan Mora

Astronema is one of the most popular Power Rangers villains ever and her true origin is revealed for the first time in a one-shot directly connected to the events of Mighty Morphin and Power Rangers!

Before she became a Power Ranger, a young girl named Karone was kidnapped by bounty hunters and brainwashed into the assassin known as Astronema by two of the greatest threats in the galaxy – Dark Specter and Ecliptor.

But what is Dark Spector's true plan…and what does it mean for the new Mighty Morphin & Power Rangers teams?

Acclaimed author L.L. McKinney (A Blade So Black) and artist Simone Ragazzoni (Power Rangers: Drakkon New Dawn) present a powerful new story that no Power Rangers fan can miss.

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021
SRP: $7.99

SRP: $7.99

POWER RANGERS UNLTD HEIR TO DARKNESS #1 CVR B CONNECTING YOO

POWER RANGERS UNLTD HEIR TO DARKNESS #1 CVR C 25 COPY INCV R

POWER RANGERS UNLTD HEIR TO DARKNESS #1 CVR D 50 COPY INCV F

MIGHTY MORPHIN #5

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

The New Green Ranger's identity has been revealed.

Now, for the first time ever, discover their top secret origin… and what comes next.

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021
SRP: $3.99

SRP: $3.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN #5 CVR B LEGACY VAR CARLINI

MIGHTY MORPHIN #5 CVR C BLANK SKETCH CVR

MIGHTY MORPHIN #5 CVR D 10 COPY INCV LEE

MIGHTY MORPHIN #5 CVR E 15 COPY INCV CARLINI

MIGHTY MORPHIN #5 CVR F 25 COPY INCV MONTES

MIGHTY MORPHIN #5 CVR G 50 COPY INCV MONTES

MIGHTY MORPHIN TP VOL 01

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN210930

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) Inhyuk Lee

THE UNLIMITED POWER ERA BEGINS HERE WITH A NEW TEAM – BUT WHO IS THE NEW GREEN RANGER?

The new Mighty Morphin team is on a collision course with an even deadlier Lord Zedd, who has a new mission and a new motivation – one that will change everything you thought you knew about our heroes! Collects Mighty Morphin #1-4.

In Shops: May 05, 2021

SRP: $16.99

POWER RANGERS #5

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Matteo Scalera

The New Power Rangers are attacked by the young assassin known as Astronema, one of the most popular characters in franchise history!

Meanwhile, Lord Drakkon and Trini face off against one of the greatest Power Rangers villains ever – with a shocking conclusion!

In Shops: Mar 24, 2021
SRP: $3.99

SRP: $3.99

POWER RANGERS #5 CVR B LEGACY VAR DI NICUOLO

POWER RANGERS #5 CVR C BLANK SKETCH CVR

POWER RANGERS #5 CVR D 10 COPY INCV SCALERA

POWER RANGERS #5 CVR E 15 COPY INCV DI NICUOLO

POWER RANGERS #5 CVR F 25 COPY INCV MOMOKO

POWER RANGERS #5 CVR G 50 COPY INCV MOMOKO

POWER RANGERS TP VOL 01

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Matteo Scalera

THE UNLIMITED POWER ERA BEGINS HERE WITH A NEW TEAM -AND ONLY LORD DRAKKON CAN SAVE THEM!

Only the original Power Rangers, now known as the Omega Rangers – Jason, Trini and Zack – can hope to defeat a new cosmic threat, but their secret weapon is… the villainous Lord Drakkon?!

But will Drakkon be their ally… or the one who dooms them all?

Collects Power Rangers #1-4.

In Shops: May 19, 2021

SRP: $16.99

PROCTOR VALLEY ROAD #1 (MR)

(W) Alex Child, Grant Morrison (A/CA) Naomi Franquiz

Perfect for fans of Paper Girls and Die, visionary writer Grant Morrison (Klaus), Alex Child (BBC's Holby City) and Naomi Franquiz (Tales from Harrow County) present a chilling new horror series about the mysterious monsters that haunt Proctor Valley Road – and the four misfit teenagers who must stop them.

August, Rylee, Cora & Jennie have organized a "Spook Tour" with their classmates on the most haunted, demon-infested stretch of road in America to fund attending the concert of their dreams.

When their visit turns deadly, these four friends race to rescue the missing students… before the town tears them limb from limb.

Now they must slay the evils roaming Proctor Valley Road… along with the monsters lurking in the hearts of 1970s America.

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021
SRP: $3.99

SRP: $3.99

PROCTOR VALLEY ROAD #1 CVR B WILDGOOSE (MR)

PROCTOR VALLEY ROAD #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV WARD (MR)

PROCTOR VALLEY ROAD #1 CVR D 25 COPY INCV MOMOKO (MR)

PROCTOR VALLEY ROAD #1 CVR E 50 COPY INCV MOMOKO (MR)

FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #1

(W) Josh Lee Gordon (A) Fabiana Mascolo (CA) Qistina Khalidah

Set 20 years after the events of Firefly, Serenity soars the 'Verse once again with a new captain – Emma, the daughter of Wash and Zo !

The old crew of Serenity has gone their own way and now Emma is working to prove herself to Zo , alongside a new crew of castaways and misfits just trying to stay afloat.

But when Serenity takes a job from a familiar face, they discover that their new, living, breathing cargo is far more than they bargained for…and might bring them into conflict with Alliance once again!

Josh Lee Gordon (Firefly: Bad Company) and Fabiana Mascolo (Yasmeen) begin a new era for Joss Whedon's Firefly with First Appearances of an all new cast, new adventures and shocking new surprises!

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021
SRP: $4.99

SRP: $4.99

FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #1 CVR B FISH

FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #1 CVR C BLANK SKETCH CVR

FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #1 CVR D 25 COPY INCV FRISON

FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #1 CVR E 50 COPY INCV WADA

FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #1 CVR F 100 COPY INCV FRISON

FIREFLY #27

(W) Greg Pak (A) Ethan Young (CA) Bengal

New Characters! New Enemies! A Brand New Era continues… but what happened to Mal Reynolds?

Mal Reynolds has left everyone and everything behind after the deaths of Wash and Book.

But one call from Zoe will change his life – will he return to Serenity, or has the sky been taken from him forever?

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021
SRP: $3.99

SRP: $3.99

FIREFLY #27 CVR B RAHZZAH

FIREFLY #27 CVR C 10 COPY INCV BENGAL

FIREFLY #27 CVR D 25 COPY INCV YOUNG

FIREFLY #27 CVR E 50 COPY INCV YOUNG B&W

FIREFLY BLUE SUN RISING HC VOL 02

(W) Greg Pak (A) Dan McDaid, Lalit Kumar Sharma, Daniel Bayliss (CA) Nimit Malavia

EVERYTHING CHANGES HERE.

The stage is set for the final battle as the first ever Firefly event concludes, with Sheriff Mal Reynolds – yeah, he's still getting used to it too – making a choice that may cost him those he loves most, whether he knows it or not…

Collects Firefly #23-24 and Firefly: Blue Sun Rising #1.

In Shops: May 12, 2021

SRP: $19.99

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #23

(W) Jeremy Lambert, Jordie Bellaire (A) Ramon Bachs (CA) David Lopez

The Scooby Gang has been torn apart… and no one is safe.

Giles, Willow, Ethan (sorry, still a ghost) and Anya have discovered the true threat of the multiverse…one that changes everything they thought they knew.

But while Buffy must fight the Slayer from Before, it seems that Xander has returned…

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021
SRP: $3.99

SRP: $3.99

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #23 CVR B FINDEN

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #23 CVR C FIRE VAR CAREY

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #23 CVR D 25 COPY INCV LOPEZ

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER WILLOW TP

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Natacha Bustos (CA) Jen Bartel

NO MORE SUNNYDALE. NO MORE SCOOBY GANG. NO MORE…WILLOW?

After everything – and everyone – she lost to the Hellmouth, Willow is leaving Sunnydale behind for a new world that promises "to help you prioritize your true self." But Willow soon learns that all is not as it seems, and if your true self isn't what this place thinks it should be… well, don't worry, they'll help you get there. By any means necessary.

Collects the complete Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Willow #1-5.

In Shops: May 05, 2021

SRP: $16.99

PRINCESS WHO SAVED HERSELF HC

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Jonathan Coulton, Greg Pak (A/CA) Takeshi Miyazawa

For Fans of Tea Dragon Society and Zita the Spacegirl comes a new graphic novel from the best-selling Mech Cadet Yu team of Greg Pak and Takeshi Miyazawa, based on the beloved song by internet superstar musician Jonathan Coulton, that reinvents the princess myth for a new generation!

Meet an awesome, independent, young kid who lives with her pet snake and plays rock 'n' roll all day to the huge annoyance of the classical guitarist witch who lives down the road.

Hijinks, conflicts, and a fun reconciliation ensues in this young readers graphic novel showcasing determination, bravery, and understanding.

In Shops: May 12, 2021

SRP: $16.99

JIM HENSONS STORYTELLER TRICKSTERS #1

(W) Jonathan Rivera (A) Jade Zhang (CA) Peach Momoko

The Storyteller and his faithful dog take shelter one night from a storm, when the dog becomes scared of a large spider who is also occupying the shelter.

Now, discover the story of Anansi, the spider-god, and his quest to free all stories from his father, the sky god Nyame.

But when Anansi becomes the keeper of all stories, he hordes them until his son confronts them to free the knowledge that could change the world!

Jonathan Rivera (Cave Carson Has a Cybernetic Eye) and Jade Zhang begin the next Jim Henson-inspired epic limited series here, with a different acclaimed creative team on each issue!

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021
SRP: $4.99

SRP: $4.99

JIM HENSONS STORYTELLER TRICKSTERS #1 CVR B PENDERGAST

JIM HENSONS STORYTELLER TRICKSTERS #1 CVR C BLANK SKETCH CVR

JIM HENSONS STORYTELLER TRICKSTERS #1 CVR D 25 COPY INCV MOM

DOWN RIVER PEOPLE ORIGINAL GN

(W) Adrian Smith (A/CA) Matt Fox

For fans of Stillwater and Essex County comes a new graphic novel reuniting writer Adam Smith and artist Matt Fox, the duo behind the Eisner and Harvey Award-nominated Long Walk to Valhalla, for a riveting story about a man attempting to survive the complicated and dangerous web of his family's criminal ties with his soul intact.

Myers Carpenter is a bootlegger who just inherited his family's bar and must turn to his estranged mother – who he hasn't seen since he was a boy – for help.

Myers learns the secrets of his new family's lodge, but he may not escape the dark cult thriving just under the surface of opulence.

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $19.99

LUNA #2 (OF 5) (MR)

(W) Maria Llovet (A/CA) Maria Llovet

After a night with the Family of the Sun, Teresa begins to discover the shocking truth behind the seemingly normal hippie cult and their leader Lux.

The dark secrets of Teresa's visions collide with divine revelations – and send her on a path she never expected.

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021
SRP: $3.99

SRP: $3.99

LUNA #2 (OF 5) CVR B ANDOLFO (MR)

LUNA #2 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV ANDOLFO (MR)

ONCE & FUTURE #17

(W) Kieron Gillen (A/CA) Dan Mora

A standoff between Duncan, Galahad, and Lancelot is all that's preventing the Otherworld and our world from colliding… but only one of them can be the greatest knight and Duncan better hope it's him.

And, of course, there's a DRAGON.

In Shops: Mar 24, 2021
SRP: $3.99

SRP: $3.99

ONCE & FUTURE #17 CVR B 10 COPY INCV MORA

ONCE & FUTURE #17 CVR C 25 COPY INCV WARD

ABBOTT 1973 #3 (OF 5)

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Sami Kivela (CA) Taj Tenfold

The dark forces terrorizing Detroit have struck Elena Abbott where it hurts most… and she's going to strike back.

But even after pulling together an uneasy alliance with the last people she expected, Abbott is about to learn her enemies are one step ahead of her…

…and it might cost Abbott the person she loves most.

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021
SRP: $3.99

SRP: $3.99

ABBOTT 1973 #3 (OF 5) CVR B ALLEN

ABBOTT 1973 #3 (OF 5) CVR C 25 COPY INCV DANI

EXPANSE #4 (OF 4)

(W) Corinna Bechko (A) Alejandro Aragon (CA) W. Scott Forbes

FINAL ISSUE!

Bobbie and Avasarala make their final moves in the battle to save humanity, but any victory may come with a cost neither of them is ready to pay.

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021
SRP: $4.99

SRP: $4.99

EXPANSE #4 (OF 4) CVR B WALKER

EXPANSE #4 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV SLINEY

EXPANSE #4 (OF 4) CVR D 25 COPY INCV SLINEY

ORIGINS #5 (OF 6)

(W) Clay Chapman (A/CA) Jakub Rebelka

After reaching his long-buried workshop, David, Chloe, and his robot followers must make one final stand to protect their future.

But the Network has a secret weapon and will stop at nothing from achieving their ultimate goal of destroying all organic life.

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99

ORIGINS #5 (OF 6) CVR B 10 COPY INCV REBELKA

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #5 (OF 12) CVR A CAGLE

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Brian Herbet, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Dev Pramanik (CA) Evan Cagle

Leto brings news of the revolt brewing on Ix, but the city's leaders make a decision that may threaten everyone…. while Crown Prince Shaddam plots to overtake it.

Meanwhile, Pardot Kynes begins spreading his edenic vision to terraform the desert planet of Dune into an oasis even as the native Fremen raise suspicions about his motives…and if he can truly accomplish his goals.

In Shops: Mar 24, 2021

SRP: $4.99

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #5 (OF 12) CVR B TOCCHINI

BOOM! STUDIOS

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #5 (OF 12) CVR C 25 COPY INCV CAGLE

BOOM! STUDIOS

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #5 (OF 12) CVR D 50 COPY INCV TOCCHINI

BOOM! STUDIOS

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD TP VOL 01

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Simone Di Meo

THE GODS ARE ALWAYS BEAUTIFUL… AND THE GODS ARE ALWAYS DEAD.

Captain Malik and the crew of his spaceship are in search of the only resources that matter – and can only be found by harvesting the giant corpses of alien gods that are found on the edge of human space.

Now they see an opportunity to finally break free from this system: by being the first to find a living god.

But Malik's obsession with the gods will push his crew into the darkest reaches of space, bringing them face to face with a threat unlike anything they ever imagined, unless the rogue agent on their trail can stop them first…

Collects We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1-5.

In Shops: May 05, 2021

SRP: $9.99

WYND HC BOOK 01 FLIGHT OF THE PRINCE EXC VAR

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Michael Dialynas

A Comic Book Shop Exclusive Hardcover Edition!

Wynd lives a quiet life in Pipetown – working at the local tavern, out of sight in the secret rooms beneath the floorboards, often stealing away to catch glimpses of the son of the castle's groundskeeper as he works.

But Wynd also has a secret… magical blood betrayed by his pointed ears, forbidden within the city limits.

Joined by his best friend Oakley and Thorn, the groundskeeper's son, Wynd's strange dreams and an encounter with the city guard send him on the most dangerous adventure he could imagine, where Wynd will discover the magic in the world around him and, most importantly, the magic within himself.

Collects Wynd #1-5.

In Shops: Mar 24, 2021

SRP: $19.99

SPECTER INSPECTORS #2 (OF 5) CVR A MCCURDY

(W) Bowen McCurdy, Kaitlyn Musto (A/CA) Bowen McCurdy

After encountering a real (after) life demon while looking for ghosts in the most haunted town in America, Noa, Ko, Gus, and Astrid are on the hunt for this particular devil's true name, to try and free Astrid from its demonic influence.

But they might just uncover more about the dark truth about idyllic Cape Grace, and the secrets surrounding its famous founding Mayor while they're at it…

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $4.99

SPECTER INSPECTORS #2 (OF 5) CVR B HENDERSON

SPECTER INSPECTORS #2 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV MCCURDY

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

LAST WITCH #3 CVR A GLASS

(W) Conor McCreery (A/CA) Vv Glass

Nan, Saoirse, and Brahm make it to the village of Ballydoolin, searching for Bronagh, the Water Witch.

But as Saoirse taps into the power of her mysterious Witchmark to confront her greatest foe yet, she doesn't realize the consequences of protecting her family are greater than she ever imagined.

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $4.99

LAST WITCH #3 CVR B CORONA

LAST WITCH #3 CVR C 25 COPY INCV CORONA

LUMBERJANES TP VOL 18

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN210994

(W) Shannon Watters, Kat Leyh (A) Kanesha C. Bryant (CA) Kat Leyh

When April, Jo, Mal, Molly, and Ripley get in trouble with Rosie, the mysterious director of Miss Qiunzella Thiskwin Penniquiqul Thistle Crumpet's Camp for Hardcore Lady Types, they figure the punishment is gonna be a walk in the park… er, woods.

But they're not ready for the surprises that await, including Abigail, Rosie's elegant & enigmatic best friend from long ago, who joins forces with the Lumberjanes once more!

Collects Lumberjanes #69-72.

In Shops: May 19, 2021

SRP: $14.99

ORCS #2 (OF 5) CVR A LARSEN

(W) Christine Larsen (A/CA) Christine Larsen

After getting into trouble with the fearsome squirrels of the Eerieasallhel forest, Bog, Zep, Pez, Utzu and Gurh are in for a fight for their lives against the tiny (but territorial!) beasties.

Then it's back home to get even with King Hrogragah for sending them on a fool's errand!

Plus, there's something weird about their haul, it might be something more exciting than just acorns… it's just too bad it might get them kicked out!

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $4.99

ORCS #2 (OF 5) CVR B BOO

ORCS #2 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV ANDOLFO

