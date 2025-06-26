Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Kiara Valdez, Kwanza Osajyefo, Sara Miller, sebastian girner, Tea Fougner

Boom Studios Hires Five Comics Industry Heavyweights To Editorial Team

Boom Studios hires comics industry heavyweights to editorial, Sara Miller, Kiara Valdez, Tea Fougner, Kwanza Osajyefo and Sebastian Girner

Article Summary Boom Studios expands editorial team with five top comics industry veterans for key leadership roles.

Sara Miller named Editorial Director for BOOM! Box and KaBOOM! imprints targeting young readers.

Kiara Valdez joins as Special Projects Editor to lead Kickstarter and fan engagement initiatives.

Tea Fougner, Kwanza Osajyefo, and Sebastian Girner will head adult imprints BOOM! Studios and Archaia.

Boom Studios has hired five comics industry heavyweights to their editorial team, namely Sara Miller, Kiara Valdez, Tea Fougner, Kwanza Osajyefo and Sebastian Girner. Here's how they describe their new Editorial Director, Specuial Project Editor and Executive Editors.

Sara Miller has joined BOOM! Studios in the position of Editorial Director. Reporting to Editor-in-Chief Andy Schmidt, Sara will be responsible for setting the strategy and editorial vision for our BOOM! Box and KaBOOM! imprints for young adult and middle grade readers. Sara joins BOOM! after thirteen years at DC Comics, where she began as an assistant editor for the iconic VERTIGO imprint and rose to the position of Editor for DC's Books for Young Readers. Sara's experience developing professional workshops for aspiring writers and artists, as well as her talent in guiding new talent toward authentic storytelling, will be tremendous assets to BOOM! Studios.

And then, under the same newly created role of Executive Editor reporting to the Editor-in-Chief Andy Schmidt, on their adult audience imprints, BOOM! Studios and Archaia. Here's how they describe the new hires, who started this week.

Tea Fougner will be coming to BOOM! Studios from King Features. Tea spent 16 years in the editorial department of King Features Syndicate, including the past seven as Editorial Director. Tea's experience working with characters from the very earliest days of comics, like Popeye, Flash Gordon, and The Phantom, give her a unique perspective on our ever-evolving marketplace. This, coupled with her significant achievements in advancing the works of underrepresented creators, makes Tea a fantastic addition to BOOM! Studios team. Tea will be co-leading our eponymous (and largest) imprint, BOOM! Studio with Sebastian Girner.

, creator of the critically acclaimed BLACK, brings industry expertise and an outside lens to BOOM! Studios. At top marketing and PR agency M Booth, he led creative strategy on Kenvue, P&G, and Campari Group brand campaigns. Kwanza started as a Marvel intern, became their digital editor, and later joined DC to launch its first webcomics imprint and shape their digital publishing strategy. For Humanoids, he co-created H1 Comics and wrote its flagship title with Mark Waid. As the lead of Archaia, our graphic literature imprint, Kwanza is ready to apply his ability to turn bold ideas into big hits. Sebastian Girner rounds out our new team. Sebastian's background reads like a who's who of comics creators and companies, working in various editorial roles at Marvel, Image, TKO Studios and Taschen. As Editor-in-Chief at TKO Studios he worked with such talent as Garth Ennis, Jeff Lemire, Roxane Gay and Juni Ba, among many others. For over 15 years Sebastian has successfully pioneered a wide range of titles for readers of all ages, backgrounds, and interests. We are thrilled to have him with us for his next chapter. Sebastian will co-lead our BOOM! Studios imprint with Tea Fougner.

