Boom's Full June 2025 Solicits: Be Not Afraid, Last Witch, VR Troopers

Boom Studios' Full June 2025 solicits include the launches of Be Not Afraid #1, Last Witch: Blood And Betrayal #1 and VR Troopers #1

VR TROOPERS #1 CVR A

BOOM PRH

APR250955

APR250956 – VR TROOPERS #1 CVR B

APR250957 – VR TROOPERS #1 CVR C BOOM 20TH ANNIVERSARY VAR

APR250958 – VR TROOPERS #1 CVR D INTERMIX POLYBAG

APR250959 – VR TROOPERS #1 CVR E FOIL VAR

APR250960 – VR TROOPERS #1 CVR F BLANK SKETCH VAR

APR250961 – VR TROOPERS #1 CVR G 10 COPY INCV

APR250962 – VR TROOPERS #1 CVR H 20 COPY INCV BOOM 20TH ANNIVERSARY VAR

APR250963 – VR TROOPERS #1 CVR I 25 COPY INCV

APR250964 – VR TROOPERS #1 CVR J 50 COPY INCV

APR250965 – VR TROOPERS #1 CVR K 75 COPY INCV

APR250966 – VR TROOPERS #1 CVR L 100 COPY INCV

APR250967 – VR TROOPERS #1 CVR M FOC REVEAL

APR250968 – VR TROOPERS #1 CVR N UNLOCKABLE

(W) Mairghread Scott (A) Sebastian Piriz (CA) Taurin Clarke

We are VR! Spinning out of Power Rangers Prime, the first VR Troopers series in 30 years! The perfect jumping on point for Troopers fans old or new! The VR Troopers are the most elite of the Eltarian empire's human heroes on Earth, but what secrets are the Eltarian's keeping? When VR Ryan tracks down a rogue Skug, he'll come face-to-face with a foe who will change his understanding of VR-and himself-forever!

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

BE NOT AFRAID #1 CVR A

BOOM PRH

APR250892

APR250893 – BE NOT AFRAID #1 CVR B VAR

APR250894 – BE NOT AFRAID #1 CVR C BOOM 20TH ANNIVERSARY VAR

APR250895 – BE NOT AFRAID #1 CVR D 10 COPY INCV

APR250896 – BE NOT AFRAID #1 CVR E 15 COPY INVC

APR250897 – BE NOT AFRAID #1 CVR F 20 COPY INCV

APR250898 – BE NOT AFRAID #1 CVR G 30 COPY INC

APR250899 – BE NOT AFRAID #1 CVR H UNLOCKABLE

(W) Jude Ellison S. Doyle (A) Lisandro Estherren (CA) Reiko Murakami

Cora Reims lived the isolated life of a simple farm girl until one fateful summer day, prophetic visions brought her a visitor made of pure light… an angel. In the aftermath, Cora gave birth to a child, a Nephilim: the offspring of an angel and a human woman, seemingly imbued with evil itself. 17 years later, that child's cherubic appearance can no longer hide his monstrous nature. Frogs boil in their skins as he passes. Crops rot. The townspeople live in fear, knowing that atrocities follow closely behind him. Now, on the eve of his 18th birthday, Cora receives a new vision… Heaven itself has called upon her to destroy the abomination born of her own flesh and blood.

In Shops: Jun 04, 2025

LAST WITCH BLOOD AND BETRAYAL #1 CVR A

BOOM PRH

APR250919

APR250920 – LAST WITCH BLOOD AND BETRAYAL #1 CVR B

APR250921 – LAST WITCH BLOOD AND BETRAYAL #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV

APR250922 – LAST WITCH BLOOD AND BETRAYAL #1 CVR D UNLOCKABLE

(W) Conor McCreery (A) V.V. Glass (CA) TBD

The one thing Saoirse has always known: witches are evil. But now she is one, and she has to contend with what that means for herself and her brother Brahm.

All the while, Nicneven has plans that can mean the end of Ireland as they know it. Saoirse must learn to control her magic-and her temper-if they want any chance of defeating her. Are her own prejudices against witches creating more of a barrier between herself, her powers, and her family?

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

AMORY WARS NO WORLD TOMORROW #12 (OF 12) CVR A GUGLIOTTA

BOOM PRH

APR250889

APR250890 – AMORY WARS NO WORLD TOMORROW #12 (OF 12) CVR B WAYSHAK (MR)

APR250891 – AMORY WARS NO WORLD TOMORROW #12 (OF 12) CVR C 10 COPY INCV

(W) Claudio Sanchez, Chondra Echert (A) Guillaume Martinez (CA) Gianluca Gugliotta

The end of a saga 20 years in the making! Ryan has infected the Keywork with his virus and is close to his ultimate goal-destruction of the universe as we know it!

But Claudio and Chase know what to do, and they're not alone. With Coheed and Cambria standing behind them, it's a family affair! Can Claudio unlock his power as The Crowing in time? And even if he stops Ryan, can he save the universe?

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

HELLO DARKNESS #11 CVR A MERCADO (MR)

BOOM PRH

APR250900

APR250901 – HELLO DARKNESS #11 CVR B FRISON (MR)

APR250902 – HELLO DARKNESS #11 CVR C WARD (MR)

APR250903 – HELLO DARKNESS #11 CVR D ANNIVERSARY VAR (MR)

APR250904 – HELLO DARKNESS #11 CVR E 20 COPY INCV MERCADO (MR)

(W) R. L. Stine, Robert Hack, David Hazan, Genevieve Valentine (A) Francesco Francavilla, Robert Hack, Stefano Nesi, Ming Doyle (CA) Miguel Mercado

The bestselling, critically acclaimed horror anthology continues with new hair-raising, eye-popping, stomach-churning tales drawn from the deepest well of nightmares. In "You Can't Make a Silk Purse From a Sow's Ear" by Jenna Cha, a sickly man tries to reconcile his awful condition with his past as a perfect, prize-winning baby. Beware of letting your eyes linger on the wrong thing too long-you might see "The Devil in the Corner of Your Eye" by Genevieve Valentine and Ming Doyle! A witch must use every trick in her book to save her coven from a crew of vicious witch hunters in "Train Veins." And more!

In Shops: Jun 11, 2025

I HEART SKULL-CRUSHER #10 CVR A ZONNO

BOOM PRH

APR250905

APR250906 – I HEART SKULL-CRUSHER #10 CVR B ORTIZ

APR250907 – I HEART SKULL-CRUSHER #10 CVR C 10 COPY INCV ZONNO

APR250908 – I HEART SKULL-CRUSHER #10 CVR D UNLOCKABLE ORTIZ

(W) Josie Campbell (A / CA) Alessio Zonno

With Skull-Crusher's team in disarray, she turns to Trini to help her assemble a new crew to take on the vicious Queen Mob. It'll be an all-out, all-in throwdown showdown that will decide the fate of the entire Dome itself!

In Shops: Jun 11, 2025

KILLER AFFAIRS OF THE STATE II #2 (OF 6) CVR A JACAMON (MR)

BOOM PRH

APR250909

APR250910 – KILLER AFFAIRS OF THE STATE II #2 (OF 6) CVR B (MR)

APR250911 – KILLER AFFAIRS OF THE STATE II #2 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV

APR250912 – KILLER AFFAIRS OF THE STATE II #2 (OF 6) CVR D UNLOCKABLE (M

(W) Matz (A / CA) Luc Jacamon

The Killer is back! Somewhere in the south of France, the Killer spends his time in a remote mountain cabin. There, he quietly carries out his assignments and awaits further orders. After his run-in with unexpected neighbors interrupts his mission, the Killer is brought to question things he'd never considered. Will this chance encounter change the way he sees the world?

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

LAST BOY #4 (OF 5) CVR A PANOSIAN (MR)

BOOM PRH

APR250913

APR250914 – LAST BOY #4 (OF 5) CVR B WU (MR)

APR250915 – LAST BOY #4 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV WU (MR)

APR250916 – LAST BOY #4 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV MURAKAMI (MR)

APR250917 – LAST BOY #4 (OF 5) CVR E FOC REVEAL MURAKAMI (MR)

APR250918 – LAST BOY #4 (OF 5) CVR F UNLOCKABLE PANOSIAN (MR)

(W) Dan Panosian (A) Alessio Avallone (CA) Dan Panosian

Neverland is burning! Peter Pan may be the only one left to save it, but only if he can overcome his pride and fear that for the first time ever, he may not be able to conquer the danger! What fights fire? Water! Can Peter enlist the help of the mermaids in the lagoon, or perhaps even those dastardly pirates, to help him save Neverland-or does his presence only bring them doom? Meanwhile, in London, a sudden loss makes Wendy consider her own future in a new way!

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

MINOR ARCANA #8 CVR A LEMIRE

BOOM PRH

APR250923

APR250924 – MINOR ARCANA #8 CVR B CHAN

APR250925 – MINOR ARCANA #8 CVR C ANNIVERSARY VAR PANOSIAN

APR250926 – MINOR ARCANA #8 CVR D 10 COPY INCV LEMIRE

APR250927 – MINOR ARCANA #8 CVR E ANNIV 20 COPY INCV PANOSIAN

APR250928 – MINOR ARCANA #8 CVR F 25 COPY INCV

APR250929 – MINOR ARCANA #8 CVR G UNLOCKABLE CHAN

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Letizia Cadonici (CA) Jeff Lemire

Theresa's grand reopening of the Limberlost Psychic Shop falls flat, until she meets the lonely Fawn, who's eager to understand his future. The mysterious Wayne has arrived in Limberlost- who is he, and what does he have to do with Theresa?

Vickie and Miles strike up a fiery connection, but will she be able to get out of her head and into the present?

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

MOUSE GUARD DAWN OF THE BLACK AXE #3 (OF 3) CVR A RODRIGUEZ

BOOM PRH

APR250930

APR250931 – MOUSE GUARD DAWN OF THE BLACK AXE #3 (OF 3) CVR B PETERSEN

APR250932 – MOUSE GUARD DAWN OF THE BLACK AXE #3 (OF 3) CVR C 15 COPY IN

(W) David Petersen (A / CA) Gabriel Rodriguez

Bardrick's quest to protect the Lockhaven and mouse territories from the surrounding serpents comes to a thrilling conclusion! Will the Black Axe's first wielder be able to complete his task before the poison flowing through his veins claims his life? And who shall come to his aid in his hour of need?! Celebrate Mouse Guard's triumphant return with the final issue of this prequel adventure from series creator David Petersen and celebrated artist Gabriel Rodr guez (Locke & Key).

In Shops: Jun 11, 2025

POWER RANGERS PRIME #7 CVR A MORA

BOOM PRH

APR250933

APR250934 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #7 CVR B CREE

APR250935 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #7 CVR C ANNIV VAR LEE

APR250936 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #7 CVR D 10 COPY INCV CREE

APR250937 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #7 CVR E 15 COPY INCV VALERIO

APR250938 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #7 CVR F 20 COPY INCV LEE

APR250939 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #7 CVR G 25 COPY INCV WADA

APR250940 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #7 CVR H FOC REVEAL FONG

APR250941 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #7 CVR I UNLOCKABLE MORA

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Michael Yg (CA) Dan Mora

The Rangers might finally have their powers, but they still have a long way to go before they're a real team. They'll need to learn fast though, as one group delves into a mysterious and potentially dangerous underground labyrinth known as The Belly, while another explores a more… diplomatic solution to rescuing Mark.

In Shops: Jun 04, 2025

RED BEFORE BLACK #6 (OF 6) CVR A SUDZUKA (MR)

BOOM PRH

APR250942

APR250943 – RED BEFORE BLACK #6 (OF 6) CVR B JOHNSON (MR)

APR250944 – RED BEFORE BLACK #6 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV JOHNSON (MR)

APR250945 – RED BEFORE BLACK #6 (OF 6) CVR D 25 COPY INCV FORNES (MR)

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A / CA) Goran Sud?uka

Val and Leo's journey reaches an end in the climactic final issue of Stephanie Phillips and Goran Sud uka unhinged criminal thrill ride. The pair's violent streak through the Florida underworld has led them to a place of deadly consequences, as they reflect on the choices that led them here and their inevitable connection with each other… for better or worse… The critically acclaimed, action-packed series ends with a bang with a heart-stopping, pulse-pounding issue that fans won't want to miss!

In Shops: Jun 11, 2025

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #43 CVR A DELL EDERA

BOOM PRH

APR250946

APR250947 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #43 CVR B GLOW VAR VILCHEZ

APR250948 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #43 CVR C ANNIV VAR

APR250949 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #43 CVR D 10 COPY INCV

APR250950 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #43 CVR E 20 COPY INCV

APR250951 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #43 CVR F 25 COPY INCV

APR250952 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #43 CVR G 50 COPY INCV

APR250953 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #43 CVR H FOC REVEAL

APR250954 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #43 CVR I UNLOCKABLE DELL

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera

Erica Slaughter's origin continues! Off on a hunt and away from the House, Erica and Jessica are again diverted from returning home. As they close in on the monster, their relationship is tested in new ways! But when trouble strikes, will it be Jessica taking care of her pupil, or the other way around?

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

WHEN I LAY MY VENGEANCE UPON THEE #5 (OF 5) CVR A REBELKA

BOOM PRH

APR250969

APR250970 – WHEN I LAY MY VENGEANCE UPON THEE #5 (OF 5) CVR B PHILLIPS

APR250971 – WHEN I LAY MY VENGEANCE UPON THEE #5 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY IN

APR250972 – WHEN I LAY MY VENGEANCE UPON THEE #5 (OF 5) CVR D 15 COPY IN

(W) Gus Moreno (A / CA) Jakub Rebelka

Hell is here! Father Stygian and Barrera make it to the hospital, where the ominous masses of birds are terrorizing the building. As they rush to find Andrea, shocking revelations about Stygian's practice leave Barrera horrified – but will that horror be enough for him to do what's needed? Are they too late?

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

WYND THE POWER OF THE BLOOD #4 (OF 8) CVR A DIALYNAS

BOOM PRH

APR250973

APR250974 – WYND THE POWER OF THE BLOOD #4 (OF 8) CVR B VERELI

APR250975 – WYND THE POWER OF THE BLOOD #4 (OF 8) CVR C BOOM 20TH ANNIV

APR250976 – WYND THE POWER OF THE BLOOD #4 (OF 8) CVR D 10 COPY INCV

APR250977 – WYND THE POWER OF THE BLOOD #4 (OF 8) CVR E 20 COPY INCV LEE

APR250978 – WYND THE POWER OF THE BLOOD #4 (OF 8) CVR F 25 COPY INCV LEE

APR250979 – WYND THE POWER OF THE BLOOD #4 (OF 8) CVR G UNLOCKABLE

(W) James Tynion Iv (A / CA) Michael Dialynas

With war about to begin and the future of Esseriel itself on the line, Teek, Thorn and Oakley get more than they bargained for during their visit to the University as they attempt to rescue Wynd. Meanwhile, Zedra must retrieve more of Wynd's blood for the Bandaged Man… The final chapter of James Tynion IV and Michael Dialynas' fantasy epic reaches its pivotal halfway point in a can't-miss issue that will set the course for the thrilling finale!

In Shops: Jun 04, 2025

