Boom's Grim #1 Sells Out And Hits $150 On eBay

As we predicted, this morning publisher Boom Studios announced that Stephanie Phillips, Flaviano, Rico Renzi and Tom Napolitano's Grim #1 has sold out at the distributor level a week ahead of its release on May 11th. And as expected, Boom is going back to press immediately with a new cover by series artist Flaviano.

The series, already Boom's highest ordered creator-owned launch of 2022 at over 75,000 copies, is now tracking to be the publisher's next breakout hit following in Erica Slaughter and Laila Starr's footsteps. We don't see recent Boom launches selling out before on sale very often and certainly not on a series with orders this high. If Jessica Harrow resonates with readers and collectors in the same way as Something Is Killing the Children and The Many Deaths Of Laila Starr, we're likely to see not just a second printing, but a third… and perhaps more beyond that as retailers scramble to keep up with demand.

Early signs on eBay indicate that competition to grab the super rare higher tier incentives will be fierce with a number of copies of the Jenny Frison 1-in-100 variant selling for $150. Similarly, the Jae Lee 1-in-75 variant has a reported sale above ratio at $100. Still there aren't many copies of the incentives floating around on eBay yet, which may mean that collectors have already reserved their copies at their local comic shop rather than fighting it out in the free market.

I'm also hearing that buzz among comic influencers and collecting communities on YouTube and beyond is strong for Grim with Stephen Small from Gem Mint Collectibles, who has nearly 150,000 subscribers, already endorsing the series with an early review last week. What will happen when other key influencers start talking up the issue the week of release and retailers are unable to secure reorders of the first print?

We'd recommend they get their orders in early for Grim #1 Second Printing which FOCs on this coming Monday, May 9th. They can do so alongside Boom's other sold-out launch, The Vampire Slayer #1, which also has a second printing available this Monday. Otherwise, they may be stuck hoping for Boom to announce a third printing in order to meet demand…