Grim #1 Is Boom's Biggest Creator-Owned Launch Of 2022

We predicted that publisher Boom Studios' Grim #1 by Stephanie Phillips and Flaviano would eclipse 50,000 orders like Dan Panosian and Giorgio Spalleta's Alice Ever After before it, but we were wrong. In fact, Final Order Cutoff orders for Boom's latest hit came in over 75,000 copies, making Grim the publisher's biggest creator-owned launch of the year… so far.

At over 75,000 copies, Grim #1 is easily the biggest original launch of rising stars Stephanie Phillips and Flaviano's careers. With comparisons being made to Something Is Killing The Children, will this series give Phillips a James Tynion IV-like rocket into the upper echelons of in-demand creators? With a first look of Grim #1 appearing in the back of this week's Something Is Killing The Children #22, it's certainly possible. And given that Something Is Killing The Children #21 was the top-selling comic in March (which we predicted naturally), that's a lot of potential readers that could be adding Grim #1 to their pull list this week. Which begs the question – will 75,000 copies be enough to meet demand?

We're hearing rumblings that the first issue is already headed toward a sell-out despite a healthy overprint with advance reorders coming in fast and furious. Could Jessica Harrow follow in Erica Slaughter's footsteps by also selling out her first issue ahead of its on-sale date?

I'm also hearing that Boom is eyeing Grim for one of their Discover Now edition collections before the end of the year. With Discover Now edition collections, comic shops get an exclusive 60-90 sales window ahead of Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The exclusive variant trades have not only helped secure Boom's hits in the market for series like SIKTC and We Only Find Them When They're Dead, but have occasionally gone on to be collectables of their own.

Grim #2 isn't up on Final Order Cutoff until May 16th, but we're predicting we'll see a second printing offered for issue #1 before then. And we don't think we're going to be wrong this time.