Borderlands: Moxxi's Mysterious Memento #4 Preview: Mech Mayhem

Borderlands: Moxxi's Mysterious Memento #4 hits stores with a shocking finale, as a shattered statue reveals its true nature - a hidden mech built by Moxxi's late son!

Amara, Ziff, and Varun have finally got their hands on Moxxi's statue . . . unfortunately, it's completely shattered. When Varun reveals the statue is a valueless fake, the team discovers its secret—a giant mech built by Moxxi's late son Scooter! • Series finale!

Borderlands: Moxxi's Mysterious Memento #4

by Amy Chu & Mike Norton & Heather Breckel, cover by Deron Bennett

Dark Horse Comics

6.61"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale May 07, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801305400411

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

