Both Ultimate Wolverine & Miles Morales Remember The Maker (Spoilers)

Both Ultimate Wolverine and Miles Morales, former Ultimate Spider-Man remember The Maker... (Spoilers)

  • Miles Morales remembers The Maker from his original Ultimate Universe as he enters the New Ultimate Universe.
  • Ultimate Wolverine also retains memories of The Maker, hinting at deep connections across universes.
  • Miles is searching for his sister Billie and teams up with new Ultimate Spider-Men in Earth-6160.
  • Both Miles and Wolverine notice the lack of their duplicates in the New Ultimate Universe, raising big questions.

Miles Morales, the former Ultimate Spider-Man – now just Spider-Man – remembers The Maker, the Ultimate Reed Richards from his own universe, before he got all merged into the Marvel 616. As seen in today's Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #1 by Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar and Jonas Scharf.

Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #1
And it seems so does the Ultimate Wolverine, in the new Ultimate Universe, forged by The Maker. As seen in today's Ultimate Wolverine #3 by Chris Condon and guest artist Alex Lins.

Ultimate Wolverine #6
Now Miles Morales has followed The Maker to the New Ultimate Universe, or rather following his sister Billy who followed The Maker…

Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #1
To find two new Ultimate Spider-Men for this New Ultimate Universe. See Spot run!

Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #1
While those who serve – or served – The Maker, and rule this New Ultimate Earth also notice the incursion from the 616 to New Ultimate.

Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #1
Faces not just familiar to Miles Morales…

Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #1
… but also to Ultimate Wolverine.

Ultimate Wolverine #6
Though as Miles Morales discovers, that there is no duplicate of him on this world. Ironic, as he was such a feature of the original Ultimate Universe by the end…

Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #1
While Ultimate Wolverine could probably do without a duplicate of him, getting down and dirty in the mindscape…

Ultimate Wolverine #6
To be or not to be, Miles Morales, that is the question.

Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #1
Suffering the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune… not long until The Maker is back. Tick tick tick…

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN INCURSION #1
(W) Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar (A) Jonas Scharf (CA) Sara Pichelli
MILES MORALES CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF A UNIVERSAL COLLISION! Two of today's most exciting writers, DENIZ CAMP (ULTIMATES) and CODY ZIGLAR (MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN), join forces for an adventure that will change Miles Morales- and the Ultimate Universe – forever! Drawn by rising star JONAS SCHARF, the brilliantly moody artist who brought you ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: ONE YEAR IN and DARK X-MEN… Before The Maker remade Earth-6160, he left Miles Morales the key to reach his new universe…and when Miles' baby sister, Billie, uses it to travel to the Ultimate Universe, it's up to Spider-Man to save her! But the Ultimate Universe is never safe for any Spider-Man! When the Spot attacks, Miles will have to team up with an all-new Peter Parker – and that's just the start of his journey across Earth-6160. Rated T+In Shops: Jun 04, 2025 SRP: $5.99

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #6
(W) Chris Condon (A) Alex Lins (CA) Alessandro Cappuccio
REUNION WITH THE OPPOSITION? Guest artist Alex Lins (NAMOR) takes Wolverine on a psychedelic journey through his mind as familiar and unfamiliar faces of the Opposition try to untangle Logan's Winter Soldier programming! Rated T+In Shops: Jun 04, 2025 SRP: $4.99

