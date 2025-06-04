Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: ultimate, ultimate spider-man, Ultimate Wolverine

Both Ultimate Wolverine & Miles Morales Remember The Maker (Spoilers)

Both Ultimate Wolverine and Miles Morales, former Ultimate Spider-Man remember The Maker... (Spoilers)

Article Summary Miles Morales remembers The Maker from his original Ultimate Universe as he enters the New Ultimate Universe.

Ultimate Wolverine also retains memories of The Maker, hinting at deep connections across universes.

Miles is searching for his sister Billie and teams up with new Ultimate Spider-Men in Earth-6160.

Both Miles and Wolverine notice the lack of their duplicates in the New Ultimate Universe, raising big questions.

Miles Morales, the former Ultimate Spider-Man – now just Spider-Man – remembers The Maker, the Ultimate Reed Richards from his own universe, before he got all merged into the Marvel 616. As seen in today's Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #1 by Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar and Jonas Scharf.

And it seems so does the Ultimate Wolverine, in the new Ultimate Universe, forged by The Maker. As seen in today's Ultimate Wolverine #3 by Chris Condon and guest artist Alex Lins.

Now Miles Morales has followed The Maker to the New Ultimate Universe, or rather following his sister Billy who followed The Maker…

To find two new Ultimate Spider-Men for this New Ultimate Universe. See Spot run!

While those who serve – or served – The Maker, and rule this New Ultimate Earth also notice the incursion from the 616 to New Ultimate.

Faces not just familiar to Miles Morales…

… but also to Ultimate Wolverine.

Though as Miles Morales discovers, that there is no duplicate of him on this world. Ironic, as he was such a feature of the original Ultimate Universe by the end…

While Ultimate Wolverine could probably do without a duplicate of him, getting down and dirty in the mindscape…

To be or not to be, Miles Morales, that is the question.

Suffering the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune… not long until The Maker is back. Tick tick tick…

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN INCURSION #1

(W) Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar (A) Jonas Scharf (CA) Sara Pichelli

MILES MORALES CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF A UNIVERSAL COLLISION! Two of today's most exciting writers, DENIZ CAMP (ULTIMATES) and CODY ZIGLAR (MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN), join forces for an adventure that will change Miles Morales- and the Ultimate Universe – forever! Drawn by rising star JONAS SCHARF, the brilliantly moody artist who brought you ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: ONE YEAR IN and DARK X-MEN… Before The Maker remade Earth-6160, he left Miles Morales the key to reach his new universe…and when Miles' baby sister, Billie, uses it to travel to the Ultimate Universe, it's up to Spider-Man to save her! But the Ultimate Universe is never safe for any Spider-Man! When the Spot attacks, Miles will have to team up with an all-new Peter Parker – and that's just the start of his journey across Earth-6160. Rated T+In Shops: Jun 04, 2025 SRP: $5.99 ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #6

(W) Chris Condon (A) Alex Lins (CA) Alessandro Cappuccio

REUNION WITH THE OPPOSITION? Guest artist Alex Lins (NAMOR) takes Wolverine on a psychedelic journey through his mind as familiar and unfamiliar faces of the Opposition try to untangle Logan's Winter Soldier programming! Rated T+In Shops: Jun 04, 2025 SRP: $4.99

