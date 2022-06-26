Talia Ghul's Big New Role In The DC Universe (Big Spoilers)

The Shadow War is over. Talia Ghul is paying for the sins of her father. This coming Tuesday sees the publication of Detective Comics #1061, Robin #15 and Deathstroke Inc #10. Deathstroke is basically Deathstroke: Year One, but Robin and Detective Comics are looking to the future. Spoilers of course. Damian Wayne wants to be a Robin without Batman or Talia Ghul

Back in custody? Really? Because in Detective Comics, Talia Ghul is out and about, seemingly without restraint.

While in Robin, we see why she might have that freedom available to her, despite being in "custody".

So while in Detective Comics, she is making power plays and getting superheroes – or villains – of every description onto her team, with a promise she will play a big role in Batman Vs Robin…

…in Robin we get to see the deal as it is made. Working for the Department of Extranormal Operations under Director Cameron Chase.

With the nickname Lazarus Spy. Might that be the name of an upcoming solo series starring Talia Ghul? Daughter Of The Demon? Talia: Mother Of Robin? Super Ghul And Gotham Girl?

ROBIN #15 CVR A ROGER CRUZ & NORM RAPMUND

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Roger Cruz, Norm Rapmund

Damian Wayne is back from the Shadow War and licking his wounds the best way a Wayne knows how…brooding (duh). But in light of the shocking death in the al Ghul family, Robin resolves to dig deeper into the world of the Demon…and a return to Lazarus Island—with Flatline at his side—leaves him with yet another shocking revelation!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 06/28/2022 DETECTIVE COMICS #1061 CVR A IVAN REIS & DANNY MIKI

(W) Mariko Tamaki, Nadia Shammas, Sina Grace (A) Ivan Reis, Danny Miki, David Lapham (CA) Ivan Reis, Danny Miki

Mommy's home! With Talia al Ghul back in town, anything can happen…and the mother of Robin is here to lay down the law. Meanwhile, the Riddler's scheme to turn Batman's sacred city into a twisted riddle of life and death has at last been revealed…and Edward's going to use whatever and whoever he can to turn Batman's life upside down. Then, in the finale of Gotham Girl, Interrupted, Claire Clover unravels the mystery behind the Gotham Girl website…so why doesn't she believe what she finds in the process? It's betrayal, healing, and punches galore! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 06/28/2022