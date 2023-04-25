Boys Over Flowers, Guinness World Record For Best-Selling Girls Comic The Japanese manga series Hana Yori Dango, translated as Boys Over Flowers, has entered the Guinness Book of World Records.

The Japanese manga series Hana Yori Dango, translated as Boys Over Flowers, has been awarded the best-selling comic book series aimed at girls by a single author, by the Guinness Book of World Records, as announced by publisher Shueisha Inc, with 59.4 million print copies published. Making it one of the best-selling manga series of all time and the best-selling shōjo manga of all time.

Written and drawn by Yoko Kamio, Boys Over Flowers takes place in an elite school and tells the story of Tsukushi Makino, out of her social league in the school and who has to deal with F4, a gang of four elite bullying school boys. The series was serialized in Margaret magazine from 1992 to 2004, and was licenced in the USA by Viz Media. Kamio stated "I am very happy to be able to register (it as a world record) in the 30th anniversary year of the start of 'Boys Over Flowers.' I believe this record was made possible by the support of many readers."

The manga was adapted as an audio drama in 1993, followed by a movie in 1995, a cartoon TV series in 1996, a live-action television adaptation called Meteor Garden in 2001, another live-action series in 2005 followed by a 2008 film, a South Korean TV adaptation in 2009, a Chinese adaptation, also called Meteor Garden in 2018, a Thai adaptation, and F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers in 2021.

Guinness World Records is an annually published reference book listing world records both of human achievements and the natural world. Co-founded by twin brothers Norris and Ross McWhirter in 1955, it has become the primary international authority on the cataloguing and verification of many non-sporting world records. The brand and name has been owned by the Jim Pattison Group since 2008, based in Canary Wharf, London in 2017. This record, as with others since 2008, is part of arranged promotions with companies, though given the same stringent verification procedures.