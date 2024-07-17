Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: brian azzarello, Creeping Below, Vanesa del Rey

Brian Azzarello & Vanesa Del Rey's The Creeping Below from Boom

Brian Azzarello and Vanesa Del Rey launch their new comic book, The Creeping Below #1 from Boom Studios in October

Comic book creators Brian Azzarello and Vanesa Del Rey are launching The Creeping Below, a new comic book series from Boom Studios in October 2024, described as a "revenge story about black metal, magic, and Norse mythology." Well timed for Hallowe'en, then.

"The gods above, the creeping below. Boom Studios invites you to witness this violent, electrifying descent into a bloody, black metal-infused revenge saga. When Val, an American metalhead attending a music festival abroad in Oslo, is victimized and killed at the hands of a charismatically evil local black metal band, the Old Gods of Norse Mythology raise her up and guide her along the path of brutal vengeance in the name of women everywhere. But will she walk the warrior's path or become something far more terrible?"

The Creeping Below #1 is published on the 2nd of October with covers by Vanesa Del Rey, Maria Llovet, Mike Deodato Jr., and Jae Lee.

Comic book writer Brian Azzarello is best known for the likes of comic book series 100 Bullets, Loveless, Moonshine, Hellblazer, Superman, Joker, Luthor, Before Watchmen, Wonder Woman, Dark Knight III and Batman: Damned.

While Vanesa Del Rey is best known for comic book series The Witcher, Scarlet Witch, Spider-Women Alpha, HIT, The Empty Man, Redlands, Basic Instinct, Conan, Constantine and The Exorcism at 1600 Penn.

Founded by Ross Richie and Andrew Cosby back in 2005, Boom Studios has been a mainstay comic book publisher in the industry, including publishing licenses for the likes of Buffy and Firefly, Planet Of The Apes and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. It has published many original titles such as Something Is Killing the Children, Lumberjanes, Fence, Bzrkr, Grim and my own Avengefuls series for its sins. Partially sold to 20th Century Fox, then Disney, Boom Studios is now owned entirely by Penguin Random House as of last week.

