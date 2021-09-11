Brian Bendis Teases Legion Of Superheroes – The Gold Lantern Saga

Brian Bendis wrote the DC Rebirth reboot of the Legion Of Super Heroes with Ryan Sook, a twelve-issue run that kicked off before the shutdown, was delayed even more than other titles, and saw its final twelfth issue out at the beginning of last year. While other books went on a two-month Future State hiatus, Legion Of Super Heroes did not return after that break. And even as Bendis was dropped as an exclusive creator by DC Comics, and left the Superman books earlier than planned, he promised more Legion Of Super-Heroes to come. And today, on Instagram, he delivered a cover by Alex Garner. Could we be getting a new Legion series starting in December? Now would be the sort of time to start teasing such a thing… Bendis wrote and hashtagged the following "LEGION OF SUPERHEROES @alexgarnerart designs by @rsookart #legionofsuperheroes #lookatthat #idtotallywatchthatshow #comicbooks #comics #comicbookart #comicsart #alexgardner #moretocome #iswear #doublepinkyswear #thegoldlanternsaga #superheroes #bendisgallery" Bendis introduced The Gold Lantern in the last Legion run, looks like we now may be getting The Gold Lantern Saga. And might it also tie in with the teased return of The Great Darkness Saga as well?

Should be a week or so till we get those DC Comics December 2021 solicitations, and if so, DC Comics is likely to announce such a project later in this week to one of their PR-friendly media partners. Still, always nice to get ahead, even in just a little way like this…

LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #12 CVR A RYAN SOOK

Retail: $3.99 1020DC118 | OCT207118 | DCC20100118 | DC Comics

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A) Ryan Sook, Wade Von Grawbadger (CA) Ryan Sook

The battle for New Krypton is on! This powerhouse issue features the Legion confronting the greatest challenge of any era! With New Krypton on the verge of destruction at the hands of one of Jon Kent's deadliest foes, the young hero may have to make the ultimate sacrifice to save his friends, his family, and his heritage—but it could lead to the start of a monumental new chapter in the future of the DC Universe! Long live the Legion!

Due Date: 10/22/2020 / FOC: 12/13/2020 / In-Store: 1/19/2021