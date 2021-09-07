A Brand New DC Multiverse For 2022 (Infinite Frontier #6 Spoilers)

As we teased at the weekend, today's Infinite Frontier #6 is all about setting up the new nature of the DC Multiverse or Omniverse, and is the first part of what Joshua Williamson sees as his Infinite Frontier trilogy.

Which has the Multiverse-2 from before the Crisis, feeding what came before, as well as an Ultimate Darkseid, Omega Earth being part of what came before the Crisis, and an impending Great Darkness Saga,

Pariah getting a bit meta, no longer apologising for past DC Comics like Dan DiDio might have been seen to have done, and embracing all in a Scott Snyder "everything happened, everything matters fashion". Or course, if everything matter, does anything matter? And if everything happened, did anything happen? Questions to ask. But Pariah also sets up a new home for The Flash.

Totally deconstructing and reconstructing Barry Allen for a brand new reality under Pariah's watch.

Earth Flash 1. With all the Flashes, families and kids living together in the 1950s. Does every DC Comics character (apart from Cyborg) get their own Earth now? It sure seems it that way sometimes. What will 2022 and the Justice League Incarnate deliver when Flash got an Earth, you got an Earth, you got an Earth, everybody gets an Earth!

INFINITE FRONTIER #6 (OF 6) CVR A MITCH GERADS

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads

One story ends and the next phase of the DC Multiverse begins. We have one name for you: DARKSEID. Our heroes knew that someone had been pulling the strings this entire time, but are they prepared for it to be the biggest bad of all? As President Superman, Alan Scott, Roy Harper, and the rest converge for a showdown, the secret of Omega Planet is revealed. Plus, Barry Allen is put on a path he may never get off!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 9/7/2021