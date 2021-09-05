DC's Next Major Event Set Up In Infinite Frontier #6 (Spoilers)

This week sees the release of the final issue of Infinite Frontier, the series that has gathered the flotsam and jetsam of the DC Multiverse and fashioned it into the Omniverse. With Director Bones of the DEO, Darkseid, President Superman, Thomas Wayne, Roy Thomas, the Psycho-Pirate, Cameron Chase, and Wally West guiding reality into whatever it is shaped as next. Just… I mean, did you think it was all going to neatly wrap up at the end? Of silly, silly, DC Comics reader, don't you know that every event is a way to kick off the next one? This article will get more and more spoilery as it goes down, you have been warned. In Infinite Frontier #6, we learn the secret origin of Multibrewery Mutliver Beer, with the Rian Hughes Multiversity design on the front.

A beer brewed with the same hops from different dimensions. A multiversal blend. But no, that's not the new DC event for 2022. We learn what the Darkseid of Earth Omega actually is.

All the different versions of Darkseid combined into one. Ultimate Darkseid. You know, when Bob Wayne worked at DC, he spent some of his time going through DC titles and solicitations striking out uses of the word Ultimate… but no, that's not the new DC event for 2022 either.

Ah, yes, the First Crisis On Infinite Earths from 1985. In which Pariah, one of the greatest scientists from his version of Earth, used science to view the creation of the Universe, but it resulted in the Anti-Monitor learning of his Earth's existence. He survived the Anti-Minotopr's destruction of his reality through the intervention of the Monitor, and acquired the ability to travel from one alternate Earth to another as they were destroyed. It did quite the number on him, and he's back.

And he has a plan to put everything right. Or at least right according to his perspective. Could this be the new DC event for 2022?

We've learned that Earth-Omega predated the Crisis Of Infinite Earths, and what else it might be a part of,

And it is part of Multiverse-2 destroyed by the Anti-Monitor in Crisis Of Infinite Earths. The Anti-Monitor released a massive anti-matter wave, absorbing the energies of the destroyed positive matter universes and growing stronger even as his counterpart, The Monitor grew weaker, and employed the Psycho-Pirate, using his emotion control powers to terrorize the populations of the planets he sought to conquer and destroy. Although now it seems they may have been swallowed into darkness. What kind of darkness?

The Great Darkness Saga is a five-issue Legion of Super-Heroes story by Paul Levitz, Keith Giffen and Larry Mahlstedt in 1982, with every Legionnaire ever battling an immensely powerful being shrouded in darkness, ultimately revealed to be the ruler of Apokolips, Darkseid, a thousand years hence. The return of the Great Darkness Saga has been teased by Bendis in recent Legion comics. But again, that's not the new DC event for 2022.

Coming wars… yes, that sounds more like the new DC event for 2022. With the rest of the New Gods cast from Apokalips joining Darkseid in it.

While Psycho Pirate looks like he will most definitely be part of the new DC event for 2022. As Pariah is all set to make new worlds for everyone he cares about. Could the next DC event be formed in reflection of fanatical fans with nostalgic needs to rekindle kindergarten desires?

Infinite Frontier #6 by Joshua Williamson, Xermanico, Romulo Fajardo Jr, and Tom Napolitano is published on Tuesday.

INFINITE FRONTIER #6 (OF 6) CVR A MITCH GERADS

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads

One story ends and the next phase of the DC Multiverse begins. We have one name for you: DARKSEID. Our heroes knew that someone had been pulling the strings this entire time, but are they prepared for it to be the biggest bad of all? As President Superman, Alan Scott, Roy Harper, and the rest converge for a showdown, the secret of Omega Planet is revealed. Plus, Barry Allen is put on a path he may never get off!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 09/07/2021