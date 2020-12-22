Legion Of Super-Heroes #12 Delayed Into The Future – Until 2021

Today saw the final issue of Brian Bendis' Superman comic books – ahead of his initial plans. But Legion Of Super-Heroes #12, the final issue of Brian Bendis and Ryan Sook's series before DC Future State (and there is no sign of it emerging after its Future State sojourn) may be hanging around a little longer.

It was due to be published today, in initial solicitations, but has now been delayed three weeks until the 19th of January 2021. So not quite the thousand years you'd have to wait for the events to actually play out, so in comparison, three weeks is nothing.

What happens after DC Future State, we don't yet know. Green Lantern is returning in April as a John Stewart-focused series but, regarding Legion Of Super-Heroes, along with Aquaman and Red Hood, there is no word for March or beyond yet.