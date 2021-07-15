Brian Haberlin & Geirrod Van Dyke Revive 3D Hellcop With Added Spawn

Hellcop was a four-issue limited series published by Image Comics in the nineties and is everything you might expect a comic called Hellcop published in the 90s by Image to be. The original series was written by Joe Casey, drawn by Geirrod Van Dyke, coloured by Brian Haberlin and edited by Brian Holguin, with the character created by the two Brians. Now it's back for October, a new series of Hellcop by Brian Haberlin and Geirrod Van Dyke, alongside a 3D special edition with 3D glasses. Oh and Spawn on at least a couple of covers, no idea if he pops up in the story or not. Brian Holguin used to write Spawn: Godslayer for Todd and Brian Haberlin was Todd's EIC and pencilled Spawn for some time.

When mankind first broke through the walls between dimensions, nothing could have prepared them for what they would find in Known Reality Plane 1301-A: it was Hell. Literally. A covert security force was quickly assembled to patrol the Hellplane and ensure that none of the nastier denizens made their way Earthside. They were dubbed the Pan-Dimensional Security Corps. The Hellcops.

"If you look through my dozens and dozens of sketchbooks over the years you'll see one of my characters continually pop up more than all of the others…Virgil Hilts: Hellcop. This is a story and character itch I've desperately needed to scratch for…well decades," said Haberlin. "Think of the story as a modern-day Bladerunner meets the conspiracy of China Town. Virgil stumbles upon a shadowy cabal/vast cover-up that he must expose in order to survive. We're having a lot of fun building the world of Hell, which isn't so different from our own. So keep an eye out for some old style comic ads in the books with a straight out of Hell flavor. We even have one of my favorite Hellions, Spawn, as an incentive cover of issue 1. It's going to be one hell of a ride." Van Dyke added: "Brian's designs for this are crazy fun, crazy creatures, monobikes, a lot of steampunk stuff. It's really interesting to think of Hell as just another world, with doctors, lawyers, etc., that sometimes its natives would crossover to our world through "soft spots" and that's why the things from this world fit our legends of Hell, because that is where we got the idea from in the first place. It's the ultimate to get to reinterpret and modernize myths." Hellcop #1 will both be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 20th of October, in standard and 3D version.