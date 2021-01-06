British Comic Shops – Delays, Diamond, Lockdown Until March?

You'll undoubtably be aware that the latest government announcement yesterday placed another HUGE percentage of Comic stores/sellers into tier 4. As was the case previously during the English lockdown pt. 2, product continues to print and will be available to us. Once again with this in mind we intend to continue with weekly distribution of as much product as is available to us (and that will be available to your customers from other sources).

I say be available to us as unfortunately several of our shipments containing product due for release on Jan 6th have been held up in the US and have not made it to Diamond UK in time to make their intended release.

We've been in constant contact with our shippers throughout 2020 and we are fully aware of the logistical problems that they have encountered all year and with the recent severe US weather conditions and urgent need for shipments of medical and other vital products, this week's shipments have all been affected.

Please see for the list of product that is included for delivery to you on your normal day and timed service next week. As soon as we have more information on the product missing from 6th Jan we will update you, but we have every intention of hoping to supply this to you in the following weeks deliveries.

Due to the numerous complications and problems this year (with the break-in in October being the #1 culprit!) we are looking to run a complete stock check through the week of Monday 4th Jan – Sunday 10th Jan, and in order to do this we will not be able to accept re-orders from Monday 4th – Saturday 9th. We fully appreciate that this isn't an ideal situation but have tried to select a quiet period, close to year end, in which to make the count and with covid-19 restrictions permitting the re-order option on the website will be temporarily unavailable next week, this will also be the case for any emailed/phone orders to the CS dept.

With all of these problematic points out of the way, I will finish on a positive note! For myself and every member of the Diamond UK team this year has proved our toughest yet. However, despite all of the trials and tribulations we've faced, we are all aware that you have also faced them and we all here truly feel that despite everything, TOGETHER we've all worked as hard as possible to maintain the supply of product to our end consumer = The general public, who have all in their own way continued to support our industry and purchased product in whatever new or old method available to them. This is something that unfortunately, hasn't been possible for some of the UKs largest retail chains/stores meaning that we've lost some HUGE names from the UK high street. So, hats off to you all for everything that you've accomplished in a year that will certainly go down in the history books even if it is for all of the wrong reasons! I can't promise a better start to 2021 but I can promise the same dedication from everyone here to make it a better year than 2020 has been!