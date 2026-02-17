Posted in: Comics | Tagged: avery hill, diamond, lunar

British Graphic Novel Publisher Avery Hill Signs To Lunar Distribution

British graphic novel publisher Avery Hill Publishing signs with Lunar Distribution, live now

Article Summary Avery Hill Publishing signs multi-year US comics store distribution deal with Lunar Distribution.

Lunar will distribute Avery Hill's frontlist and backlist graphic novels across the US market starting 2026.

The agreement begins ahead of Avery Hill’s anticipated spring 2026 graphic novel releases.

Upcoming titles include Was That Normal?, Oracles, and a graphic adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s Orlando.

Okay, so this is a thing. The fall of Diamond Comic Distributors into bankruptcy, buyout and managed decline hit, amongst others, British comic book publishers who used Diamond UK to reach US comic book stores, with no other option. Of late, we have seen Lunar Distribution begin to distribute titles published and printed in Britain with Judge Dredd Megazine, and 2000AD is expected next. But now they have been joined by Avery Hill Publishing.

Last night, Avery Hill Publishing announced a multi-year US distribution agreement with Lunar Distribution, beginning February 2026.Under the agreement, Lunar Distribution will sell and distribute Avery Hill Publishing's frontlist and backlist graphic novels to comics stores. Avery Hill Publishing's distribution to the book market through SCB Distributors remains unchanged.

The new distribution deal will immediately precede Avery Hill's spring 2026 slate of graphic novels, which includes Alex Potts' Was That Normal?, a humorous look at contemporary social disenfranchisement, Olivia Sullivan's Oracles, a journey into finding oneself in nature in the current world, and Jules Scheele's adaptation of the eminent queer novel Orlando, by Virginia Woolf.

Ricky Miller, co-founder and publisher of Avery Hill Publishing, says, "comics stores are the backbone of the graphic novel publishing industry. Avery Hill recognises the vital work of comics retailers to champion the comics medium and build new audiences and readers for the format, and we are delighted to partner with Lunar to make it easier for comics stores to order our titles." Christina Merkler, co-owner of Lunar Distribution, says, "We're excited to partner with Avery Hill Publishing. Lunar remains committed to supporting the comics industry by delivering a diverse range of high-quality, innovative storytelling to our retail partners."

WAS THAT NORMAL TP (MR)

(W/A/CA) Alex Potts

"It was like he'd missed the main part of the story and arrived between the big climax and the end credits. A new order had established itself and everyone, apart from him, was living happily ever after. Nothing interesting could possibly happen between now and the ending." Philip is searching. For meaning. For connection. For someone to share a moment with. By day, he works from a rented room. By night, he drifts through cafés and bars, dodging awkward chats with his landlady and hoping for something more. When he meets Gina, a local musician, things begin to shift. But relationships are messy, and Philip's discomfort grows as he stumbles through miscommunications, emotional misfires, and the looming presence of Gina's intense ex.Add in a crumbling tower, gong baths (whatever they are), and the quiet ache of modern life, and you have a story that's tender, funny, and deeply human.A beautifully observed graphic novel about connection, confusion, and the spaces in between. A beautifully observed contemporary fiction graphic novel about connection, confusion, and the spaces in between from a rising star in the UK comics scene. $19.99 4/1/2026 0226AV0543

"It was like he'd missed the main part of the story and arrived between the big climax and the end credits. A new order had established itself and everyone, apart from him, was living happily ever after. Nothing interesting could possibly happen between now and the ending." Philip is searching. For meaning. For connection. For someone to share a moment with. By day, he works from a rented room. By night, he drifts through cafés and bars, dodging awkward chats with his landlady and hoping for something more. When he meets Gina, a local musician, things begin to shift. But relationships are messy, and Philip's discomfort grows as he stumbles through miscommunications, emotional misfires, and the looming presence of Gina's intense ex.Add in a crumbling tower, gong baths (whatever they are), and the quiet ache of modern life, and you have a story that's tender, funny, and deeply human.A beautifully observed graphic novel about connection, confusion, and the spaces in between. A beautifully observed contemporary fiction graphic novel about connection, confusion, and the spaces in between from a rising star in the UK comics scene. $19.99 4/1/2026 0226AV0543 ORACLES TP

(W/A/CA) Olivia Sullivan

Overwhelmed by the weight of everyday life, our narrator leaves the familiar and steps into the wild unknown. From forests to deserts, oceans to mountains, each landscape reveals hidden truths that reshape their understanding of grief, healing, and who they are becoming. As they travel, sage creatures, whispering mushrooms that glow with memory, and churning whirlpools guide them through moments of fear, wonder, and quiet reflection. The journey becomes a deeper reckoning with loss―and a search for meaning in what remains. With evocative artwork and lyrical, contemplative prose, this graphic novel charts a path from uncertainty to connection, and from being lost to finally being found. April 16, 2026

Overwhelmed by the weight of everyday life, our narrator leaves the familiar and steps into the wild unknown. From forests to deserts, oceans to mountains, each landscape reveals hidden truths that reshape their understanding of grief, healing, and who they are becoming. As they travel, sage creatures, whispering mushrooms that glow with memory, and churning whirlpools guide them through moments of fear, wonder, and quiet reflection. The journey becomes a deeper reckoning with loss―and a search for meaning in what remains. With evocative artwork and lyrical, contemplative prose, this graphic novel charts a path from uncertainty to connection, and from being lost to finally being found. April 16, 2026 ORLANDO: A GRAPHIC NOVEL BIOGRAPHY TP

(W/A/CA) by Jules Scheele

Virginia Woolf's classic novel Orlando tells the story of a poet adrift in time; he starts out his life as a nobleman in Queen Elizabeth I's court, and her story concludes as a thirty-six year-old woman in the present. Jules Scheele's graphic novel adaptation of this important queer work tells the complete story of Orlando's journey through history that examines the shifting and changing ideas of gender and sexuality, and plumbs the depths of the human heart. Taking us through love affairs, betrayals and exiles, struggles against conformity and poetry through the ages, Orlando is a fantastical adventure filled with satirical wit. A powerful and essential graphic novel adaptation of a vital British classic. June 18, 2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!