A Very Naked Absolute Batman #10 From Scott Snyder And Nick Dragotta

A very naked Absolute Batman #10 from Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta for August 2025, goes to FOC today

This is how Absolute Batman #9 ended, with Bruce Wayne held aloft by a much-expanded Absolute Bane.

And this is how Bruce Wayne will appear in Absolute Batman #10. Naked, aside from bandages, and possibly his socks, prone on an operating table and looking a little worse for wear.

Those are his socks, right? Scott Snyder posts "Art from the opening of ABSOLUTE BATMAN #10 — which has its FINAL ORDER CUTOFF Today! A huge issue for us. Easily the most brutal, physically and emotionally, for Bruce. With some big reveals, also. Like 9, this one is likely to sell out so please order today from your LCS."

Brutal Batman comics, that's what the kids want. No, they actually do. And Scott Snyder knows it. Absolute Batman #10 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta will be published on the 16th of July, 2025 and goes to FOC today. Absolute Batman #11 will follow in August with guest artist Clay Mann. And Jock is lined up for November to draw Absolute Batman #14. Presumably, at some point along DC Comics' publishing schedule, Bruce Wayne will find some more clothes to put on, as well as his socks.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #10

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

BRUCE WAYNE TRAPPED IN ARK M! Bruce Wayne is trapped within the horrors of Ark M as his best friend Waylon Jones endures unimaginable tortures…but what awaits Batman is far more terrifying than anything either has faced…the true form of Bane is revealed. But it's how Bane plans to break Batman that will have you, our dear readers, bending over backward. $4.99 7/16/2025 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #11

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Clay Mann (CA) Nick Dragotta

Learn the origin of Bane! What drives the muscle-bound behemoth, and how did he arrive in Gotham? $4.99 8/13/2025

