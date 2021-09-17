Buckhead #1 Joins Buffy #1 in Boom Studio's December 2021 Solicits

We mentioned Boom Studios giving us a Buffy-in-her-fifties series, The Last Slayer, earlier, as well as the adaptation Dune: Whisper Of The Caladan Seas #1. But they are not the only comics debuting from Boom Studios in their December 2021 solicits and solicitations. Buckhead is a new series by Shobo Coker and George Kambadais as a sci-fi-in-smalltown-americana comic book series. While also in the Whedonverse, Firefly will be getting a Christmas special – which means Janyne needs a new hat. Here are Boom Studios' full December 2021 solicitations.

BUCKHEAD #1 (OF 5) CVR A KAMBADAIS

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT210655

OCT210656 – BUCKHEAD #1 (OF 5) CVR B 10 COPY INCV VIDEO GAME HOMAGE VAR – 3.99

OCT210657 – BUCKHEAD #1 (OF 5) CVR C FOC REVEAL VAR PHAM – 3.99

OCT210658 – BUCKHEAD #1 (OF 5) CVR D FOC REVEAL 25 COPY INCV VAR PHAM – 3.99

(W) Shobo Coker (A / CA) George Kambadais

What strange secrets lie in the mysterious town of Buckhead, USA?

Toba and his mother, a renowned scientist, have just immigrated to the US. But instead of living in the Big City like Toba always dreamed, they've moved to a sleepy little town in the Pacific Northwest called BUCKHEAD.

In the middle of the picturesque and pedestrian town, Toba discovers that things aren't as perfect as they seem…

Toba and his newfound friends find a strange video game, a perfect replica of the town and its people. Soon Toba is on the run from men in black, with his friends brainwashed by microchips.

An astonishing new series from Shobo Coker (Outcasts of Jupiter) and George Kambadais (The Black Ghost) perfect for fans of Eve and Home Sick Pilots!

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: 3.99

BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER #1 (OF 4) CVR A ANINDITO

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT210659

OCT210660 – BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER #1 (OF 4) CVR B REIS – 4.99

OCT210661 – BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER #1 (OF 4) CVR C BLANK SKETCH VAR – 4.99

OCT210662 – BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER #1 (OF 4) CVR D 10 COPY INCV ANIND – 4.99

OCT210663 – BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER #1 (OF 4) CVR E 25 COPY INCV PENDE – 4.99

OCT210664 – BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER #1 (OF 4) CVR F 50 COPY INCV REBEL – 4.99

OCT210665 – BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER #1 (OF 4) CVR G 100 COPY INCV CAMU – 4.99

OCT210666 – BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER #1 (OF 4) CVR H UNLOCKABLE REIS – 4.99

(W) Casey Gilly (A) Joe Jaro (CA) Ario Anindito

Can a lone Slayer save what's left of humanity?

Buffy Summers is the last Slayer. Now in her 50s, she wages a one woman fight against the forces of darkness, who prey on humanity in the daylight unimpeded thanks to a magical catastrophe that has nearly blotted out the sun.

The same disaster robbed Buffy of her friends and ended the Slayer-line, forcing her into an endless guerilla war. That is, until she stumbles across something she hasn't seen in a long time – hope, in the form of a prophecy and the young girl who carries it.

The Multiverse explodes as writer Casey Gilly (Femme Magnifique, You Died) and artist Joe Jaro (Firefly) bring you a dystopian tale of Buffy Summers as you've never seen her before for fans of Wonder Woman: Dead Earth, Batman: Last Knight On Earth, and Future State: Wonder Woman.

In Shops: Dec 08, 2021

SRP: 4.99

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #32 CVR A FRANY

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT210667

OCT210668 – BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #32 CVR B GEORGIEV – 3.99

OCT210669 – BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #32 CVR C 10 COPY INCV FRANY – 3.99

OCT210670 – BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #32 CVR D 25 COPY INCV YOUNG – 3.99

OCT210671 – BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #32 CVR E UNLOCKABLE VAR GEORGIEV – 3.99

(W) Jeremy Lambert (A) Marianna Ignazzi (CA) Frany

Will Buffy and the Scoobies survive the final battle against Silas at Sunnydale High?

With team members out of commission, the Slayers divise a final plan to take care of Silas once and for all in this third chapter of We Are The Slayer.

But what side will Ethan be on? And what role does Cordelia have to play? And most importantly, will Buffy's master plan from across the Multiverse succeed!?

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: 3.99

FIREFLY HOLIDAY SPECIAL #1 CVR A LEE

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT210672

(W) Jeff Jensen (A) Vincenzo Federici, Jordi Perez, Fabiana Mascolo (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

It's the holiday season and Jayne's selfish behavior receives the unwanted attention of three visiting spirits who reveal the hidden past, present and future of Serenity's most…miserly crew member.

A beloved character returns as the Ghost of Firefly Past, while a fellow crew member guides Jayne through the here and now, showing the consequences of his actions in the present.

But it's the Ghost of Firefly Future, Emma Washburne, who reveals the most shocking fate of all. Can Jayne turn over a new leaf and avert the disaster headed his way?

Celebrate the holiday season with your favorite Browncoats in this self-contained special by Emmy and Eisner Award-winning writer Jeff Jensen (HBO's Watchmen, Better Angels: A Kate Warne Adventure) and artists Vincenzo Federici (Go-Go Power Rangers), Jordi Perez (Firefly), & Fabiana Mascolo (Firefly: Brand New 'Verse).

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 7.99

FIREFLY HOLIDAY SPECIAL #1 CVR B YARSKY

FIREFLY HOLIDAY SPECIAL #1 CVR C FOIL INTERMIX VAR

FIREFLY HOLIDAY SPECIAL #1 CVR D 10 COPY INCV LEE

FIREFLY HOLIDAY SPECIAL #1 CVR E 25 COPY INCV JOHNSON

FIREFLY HOLIDAY SPECIAL #1 CVR F UNLOCKABLE VAR YARSKY

FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE HC

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT210678

(W) Josh Lee Gordon (A) Fabiana Mascolo (CA) Qistina Khalidah

Writer Josh Lee Gordon (Firefly: Bad Company) and artist Fabiana Mascolo (Yasmeen) introduce a new era filled with an all new cast, bold adventures, and shocking surprises for fans of Firefly!

It's been 20 years since the original crew of the Serenity was busy smuggling contraband, ferrying travelers, and having close calls with the Alliance. Now, they've all gone their separate ways.

Zo Washburne and her daughter, Emma find themselves at the helm of the Serenity, and they must cobble together a new crew of castaways and misfits to navigate this brand new 'Verse.

But…there's a world-shattering discovery beyond the Rim. Together they will face new challenges, reunite with old friends, and try to build new relationships. But most of all-a new future from a troubled past.

Collects Firefly: Brand New 'Verse #1-6.

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 24.99

FIREFLY #35 CVR A BENGAL

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT210679

OCT210680 – FIREFLY #35 CVR B CARPENTER – 3.99

OCT210681 – FIREFLY #35 CVR C 10 COPY INCV BENGAL – 3.99

OCT210682 – FIREFLY #35 CVR D 25 COPY INCV YOON – 3.99

(W) Greg Pak (A) Simona Di Gianfelice (CA) Bengal

After taking care of the plunderer boss threat, the crew learns how much hard work goes into creating a community that endures-especially when self-governance is the goal.

Meanwhile, the Washbot tries to find his place and role in this new world separate from his borrowed identity as a duplicate of Wash.

In the midst of problems and imperfections, there's hope on the horizon.

But when an unexpected event throws everything into chaos, will this be a new start… or the beginning of the end?

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #9 CVR A KHALIDAH

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT210683

OCT210684 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #9 CVR B TORQUE – 4.99

OCT210685 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #9 CVR C HIDDEN SPARK VAR – 4.99

OCT210686 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #9 CVR D 10 COPY INCV GUARA – 4.99

OCT210687 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #9 CVR E 25 COPY INCV LEE – 4.99

OCT210688 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #9 CVR F 50 COPY INCV LEE – 4.99

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Ig Guara (CA) Qistina Khalidah

Kaya, Vraska, Ral, and Jace assemble the most powerful Planeswalkers from across the multiverse as war breaks out.

But the terrible and ancient enemy they face is a force too powerful to face head on…

With [REDACTED] headed their way, the only way to save the multiverse is to make a dangerous alliance with death!

Will their veritable array of powers hold off the teeming dead and lead the true threat into their trap?

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: 4.99

DUNE WHISPER OF CALADAN SEAS #1 CVR A DEKAL

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT210689

(W) Brian Herbet, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Jakub Rebelka (CA) Jeff Dekal

During the chaos of the legendary Battle of Arrakeen, a group of Atreides soldiers get caved in.

So while Paul Atreides meets his destiny in battle, Sgt. Vitt uses his family's gift of storytelling as a Jongleur to transport his men from their tomb to their homeworld of Caladan.

Can Vitt mentally transport them back to the lushness and vast oceans of Caladan and give them the gift of hope in the darkness?

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 7.99

DUNE WHISPER OF CALADAN SEAS #1 CVR B REBELKA

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT210690

(W) Brian Herbet, Kevin J. Anderson (A / CA) Jakub Rebelka

During the chaos of the legendary Battle of Arrakeen, a group of Atreides soldiers get caved in.

So while Paul Atreides meets his destiny in battle, Sgt. Vitt uses his family's gift of storytelling as a Jongleur to transport his men from their tomb to their homeworld of Caladan.

Can Vitt mentally transport them back to the lushness and vast oceans of Caladan and give them the gift of hope in the darkness?

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 7.99

DUNE WHISPER OF CALADAN SEAS #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV REBELKA

DUNE WHISPER OF CALADAN SEAS #1 CVR D 25 COPY INCV TORQUE

DUNE WHISPER OF CALADAN SEAS #1 CVR E 50 COPY INCV WARD

DUNE WHISPER OF CALADAN SEAS #1 CVR F UNLOCKABLE VAR DEKAL

MIGHTY MORPHIN #14 CVR A LEE

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT210695

OCT210696 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #14 CVR B LEGACY VAR CARLINI – 3.99

OCT210697 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #14 CVR C 10 COPY INCV LEE – 3.99

OCT210698 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #14 CVR D 15 COPY INCV CARLINI – 3.99

OCT210699 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #14 CVR E 25 COPY INCV GONZALES – 3.99

OCT210700 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #14 CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR DEL VALERIO – 3.99

OCT210701 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #14 CVR G FOC REVEAL 10 COPY INCV VAR – 3.99

OCT210702 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #14 CVR H UNLOCKABLE VAR GONZALES – 3.99

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

With the destruction of Zordon's tube, the Mighty Morphin team seeks new allies to help them in the Eltarian War.

But with Lord Zedd at their back and the Eltarian Supreme Leader gathering his forces to launch a massive attack on the Earth, can the Rangers survive being surrounded on all sides?

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: 3.99

POWER RANGERS #14 CVR A PAREL

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT210703

OCT210704 – POWER RANGERS #14 CVR B LEGACY VAR DI NICUOLO – 3.99

OCT210705 – POWER RANGERS #14 CVR C 10 COPY INCV PAREL – 3.99

OCT210706 – POWER RANGERS #14 CVR D 15 COPY INCV DI NICUOLO – 3.99

OCT210707 – POWER RANGERS #14 CVR E 25 COPY INCV MONTES – 3.99

OCT210708 – POWER RANGERS #14 CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR CORONA – 3.99

OCT210709 – POWER RANGERS #14 CVR G FOC REVEAL 10 COPY INCV – 3.99

OCT210710 – POWER RANGERS #14 CVR H UNLOCKABLE VAR GONZALES – 3.99

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Gerald Parel

The new Blue Omega Ranger, along with the rest of the Power Rangers, retreat to Safehaven to plan their next steps.

With information gathered from Zordon and the Blue Emissary, our motley crew of heroes and villains set their sights on defeating the minions of their former ally and conducting a rescue mission.

But in a galaxy full of enemies, who… or what… awaits their rescue?

In Shops: Dec 08, 2021

SRP: 3.99

REGARDING MATTER OF OSWALDS BODY #2 (OF 5) CVR A LUCA

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT210711

OCT210712 – REGARDING MATTER OF OSWALDS BODY #2 (OF 5) CVR B 25 COPY INC – 3.99

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A / CA) Luca Casalanguida

The day before JFK is assassinated, our four "useful idiots" have-against all odds-found a damn good lookalike candidate for Lee Harvey Oswald. Some poor bastard named Sonny Germs from Dallas.

The only problem is now they have to kidnap… and kill him, which wasn't part of the deal.

As Lee makes his way downtown, the unlucky four find themselves in a chase into Dallas. What happens if they catch Sonny, and what does it mean for Lee's plans on the fateful day, November 22, 1963?

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99

BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #7 (OF 12) CVR A GARBETT (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT210713

OCT210714 – BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #7 (OF 12) CVR B JOHNSON (MR) – 3.99

OCT210715 – BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #7 (OF 12) CVR C GARBETT FOIL (MR) – 4.99

OCT210716 – BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #7 (OF 12) CVR D JOHNSON FOIL (MR) – 4.99

OCT210717 – BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #7 (OF 12) CVR E 25 COPY INCV FORNES (MR) – 3.99

OCT210718 – BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #7 (OF 12) CVR F 50 COPY INCV JOHNSON (MR – 3.99

OCT210719 – BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #7 (OF 12) CVR G 100 COPY INCV FORNES (MR – 3.99

OCT210720 – BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #7 (OF 12) CVR H 150 COPY INCV JOHNSON (M – 3.99

(W) Matt Kindt, Keanu Reeves (A) Ron Garney (CA) Lee Garbett

Diana pushes B. to uncover more about his past.

Triggering a memory of WWI, where B. fights alongside his first U.S. handler, an artillery shell explosion results in a piece of B. making its way through history as a legendary artifact.

Back in the present, Caldwell reunites B. with his artifact, revealing himself as the top historical expert on B. Will his proposed "Protocol X" unlock the ultimate truth B. seeks, buried deep inside his memories?

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #3 CVR A SHEHAN

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT210721

OCT210722 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #3 CVR B DELL EDERA – 3.99

OCT210723 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #3 CVR C BLANK SKETCH VAR – 3.99

OCT210724 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #3 CVR D 25 INCV COPY VAR DELL EDERA – 4.99

OCT210725 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #3 CVR E 50 COPY INCV INFANTE – 3.99

OCT210726 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #3 CVR F 75 COPY INCV WALTA – 3.99

OCT210727 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #3 CVR G UNLOCKABLE VAR SHEHAN – 3.99

(W) James TynionIV, Tate Brombal (A) Werther Dell'Edera (A / CA) Chris Shehan

As the House leaders discuss the fate of "the Last Butcher", Aaron and Jace escape the watchful eye of Helen and the White Masks and sneak into the forbidden outreaches of Chicago.

Then, in the present-day, Aaron finally comes face-to-face with the monster that he's been tracking…which is much more powerful than expected.

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99

BASILISK #5 CVR A SCHARF

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT210728

OCT210729 – BASILISK #5 CVR B WARD – 3.99

OCT210730 – BASILISK #5 CVR C 25 COPY INCV ALBUQUERQUE – 3.99

OCT210731 – BASILISK #5 CVR D 50 COPY INCV WARD – 3.99

OCT210732 – BASILISK #5 CVR E UNLOCKABLE VAR ALBUQUERQUE – 3.99

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Jonas Scharf

After the shocking conclusion of the last issue, the remaining members of Chimera regroup, sullen. After a prophetic confession from Vanessa, she says they have a destiny to fulfill…a sacrifice.

Meanwhile, Regan is hesitant to tell Hannah about the prophecy, but before she can, she's overwhelmed by auditory pain, and Hannah hears a hauntingly familiar voice as she tries to help Regan…

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: 3.99

DARK BLOOD #6 (OF 6) CVR A DE LANDRO

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT210733

OCT210734 – DARK BLOOD #6 (OF 6) CVR B BA – 3.99

OCT210735 – DARK BLOOD #6 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV DE LANDRO – 3.99

OCT210736 – DARK BLOOD #6 (OF 6) CVR D 25 COPY INCV TURRILL – 3.99

(W) LaToya Morgan (A) Moises Hidalgo (CA) Valentine De Landro

When his family is held captive, Avery must use every bit of his courage and military training to mount a daring rescue of his wife, Emma, and their baby girl Grace from the facility where all this began.

But freeing his loved ones won't be enough. He'll need to make a desperate attempt to ensure that no one else ever goes through what he has, though it may cost everything…

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

EVE TP

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT210737

(W) Victor Lavalle (A) Jo Migyeong (CA) Ario Anindito

When the ice caps melted, most of humanity was lost to the hidden disease that was released. Now, a mysterious girl named Eve has awoken in secret and must deal with a world that's nothing like the virtual reality of her upbringing.

Accompanied only by Wexler, her robotic caretaker and protector sheathed in her favorite teddy bear, Eve must embark on a deadly quest across the country to save her father.

Along the way, she will not only contend with the threats of a very real world that await her, but the lies we tell our children in the name of protecting them.

In the spirit of his critically acclaimed and award winning novel The Changeling, novelist Victor LaValle (The Ballad of Black Tom, Victor LaValle's Destroyer) and illustrator Jo Mi-Gyeong (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance) deliver a powerful dystopian adventure about the world we leave behind…and the price of restoring life to a dying planet.

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 17.99

MAW #4 (OF 5) CVR A KRISTANTINA (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT210738

OCT210739 – MAW #4 (OF 5) CVR B HOWELL (MR) – 3.99

OCT210740 – MAW #4 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV DANI (MR) – 3.99

OCT210741 – MAW #4 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV KRISTANTINA (MR) – 3.99

(W) Jude Ellison S. Doyle (A) A.L. Kaplan (CA) Ariela Kristantina

Marion, recalling her trauma and the promise of the fight for justice, realizes that abusive men will never face true justice for their crimes in a patriarchal world.

As Marion's monstrous transformation nears its completion, she decides to take matters into her own hands and sets her sights on those who wronged her and her sister.

The hunt is on as Marion's rage transforms into bloody revenge-sometimes it takes a MONSTER to stop other monsters…

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99

EAT THE RICH #5 (OF 5) CVR A TONG (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT210742

OCT210743 – EAT THE RICH #5 (OF 5) CVR B CAREY (MR) – 3.99

OCT210744 – EAT THE RICH #5 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV TONG (MR) – 3.99

OCT210745 – EAT THE RICH #5 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV WOODALL (MR) – 3.99

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Pius Bak (CA) Kevin Tong

'TIL DEATH DO US PART! Astor finally proposes but the cost of marrying into the 1% is too terrible for Joey to even contemplate.

Too bad saying no isn't an option if she wants to get out of Crestfall Bluffs in one piece!

With the horrible truth fully revealed, can Joey escape a proposal much too rich for her blood, or will she get eaten alive by the secrets of the rich and powerful?

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99

ONCE & FUTURE #23 CVR A MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT210746

OCT210747 – ONCE & FUTURE #23 CVR B 10 COPY INCV MORA – 3.99

OCT210748 – ONCE & FUTURE #23 CVR C 25 COPY INCV ALLEN – 3.99

(W) Kieron Gillen (A / CA) Dan Mora

What must Nimue do to save her son? Strike up a deal with the last person she'd ever team up with… Bridgette, her mother.

Meanwhile, Duncan must find another living legend. But are they an ally…or another monster to defeat?

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #10 CVR A DI MEO

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT210749

OCT210750 – WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #10 CVR B INFANTE – 3.99

OCT210751 – WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #10 CVR C 25 COPY INCV – 3.99

OCT210752 – WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #10 CVR D 50 COPY INCV – 3.99

OCT210753 – WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #10 CVR E UNLOCKABLE VAR – 3.99

(W) Al Ewing (A / CA) Simone Di Meo

On the Cathedral, Oneday reveals Bristow's plan to take control of Malik's Flight, while Oneday secures the body. If they succeed, the Coalition will become the new seat of government.

As they journey towards the Inner Worlds with the threat of war on the horizon, will Jason or Oneday seize control?

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99

WYND HC BOOK 02 SECRET OF THE WINGS

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT210754

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Michael Dialynas

Wynd, Oakley, Thorn, and Yorik take the next step in their dangerous quest across Esseriel, but are soon attacked by a mysterious enemy. Can Wynd rise to the moment and if so, at what cost?

And when Wynd is captured and taken to the Faeries' hidden capital deep in the Weird Woods, his friends must rescue him before he's put on trial… and Basil, Titus, and Ash unknowingly lead an even greater threat to the Faerie City – Vampyres!

The GLAAD Award-winning team of writer James Tynion IV (Batman, Something is Killing the Children) and artist Michael Dialynas (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) continue their hit young adult fantasy series about learning to spread your wings no matter the dangers life puts in your way.

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 19.99

GETTING DIZZY #2 (OF 4) CVR A MOSCOTE

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT210756

OCT210757 – GETTING DIZZY #2 (OF 4) CVR B MCGEE – 4.99

OCT210758 – GETTING DIZZY #2 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV CORONA – 4.99

OCT210759 – GETTING DIZZY #2 (OF 4) CVR D 25 COPY INCV CORONA – 4.99

(W) Shea Fontana (A / CA) Celia Moscote

Dizzy joins with Chipper and The Rollers to master her new powers as the 'Burb Defender-or rather, learn not to crash every time she puts on her skates.

Even in a negative funk the next day after seeing footage of her lack of skating skills, she notices Scarlett, one of the Rollers, being mean and not acting like herself. Scarlett is infected by a Negatrix!

Dizzy and her friends devise a plan to free Scarlett from the Negatrix influence, but are the Negatrixes only scared off…and still out there somewhere?

In Shops: Dec 08, 2021

SRP: 4.99

PRINCESS WHO SAVED HER FRIENDS HC OGN

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT210760

(W) Greg Pak, Jonathan Coulton (A / CA) Takeshi Miyaza

In The Princess Who Saved Her Friends, Princess Gloria Cheng Epstein Takahara de la Garza Champion continues to explore the good-and sometimes bad-sides of friendship.

Gloria has always used determination, bravery, and understanding to build relationships and overcome strife in her friendships with monsters and witches, but how will she handle the discovery that the witch she befriended might not be such a great friend after all?

Reuniting the team behind Mech Cadet Yu, join New York Times best-selling writer Greg Pak (Darth Vader) and illustrator Takeshi Miyazawa (Ms. Marvel) for this charming graphic novel sequel based on the beloved song by internet superstar musician Jonathan Coulton.

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 16.99

