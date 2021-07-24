Jakub Rebulka To Adapt Dune: A Whisper Of Calandian Seas As A Comic

A Whisper of Caladan Seas was a Dune short story by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, published in 2001 in the short story collection Dogged Persistence, and later re-released September 2005 in the collection The Road to Dune. It takes place during the Harkonnen attack on Arrakis during the course of the original Dune by Frank Herbert and depicts a group of Atreides soldiers trapped in a cave in the Shield Wall outside Arrakeen. One of the soldiers, a master storyteller, recounts tales of Caladan, the sea-covered ancestral homeworld of House Atreides. A group of Fremen warriors find the soldiers shortly after, and discover that the soldiers have all magically drowned — a fate that has never happened previously on the desert planet of Arrakis. So, why do we bring this up now?

Because, announced at Comic-Con@Home, A Whisper of Caladan Seas is now going to be adapted into a Boom Studios 40-page one-shot Dune comic book, out on Wednesday, the 29th of December, drawn and painted by Jakub Rebelka of Namesake and Origins.

And on the Dune panel at Comic-Con @ Home, Kevin J. Anderson was also on hand to point out that the original story was the first Dune work that he ever did together with Brian Herbert, which he saw as a warm up for the rest of the Dune work they did together. Variant covers for the one-shot include Jakub Rebelka, Jeff Dekal, Elizabeth Torque, Tiffany Terrell, Evan Cagle. You can watch the whole panel below.

