Buffy Summers In Her 50s, In Buffy The Last Vampire Slayer Comic

Sarah Michelle Gellar is 44. If she ever returned to the role of Buffy The Vampire Slayer, she would be a very different-looking slayer indeed. Well, it seems that Boom Studios may be looking ahead with their new comic book mini-series launching in December by Casey Gilly and Joe Jaro with Buffy: The Last Vampire Slayer, with Buffy Summers still fighting the good fight, but in her fifties. With the sun blotted out in a magical catastrophe, that makes for a planet for the taking by vampires. The Slayer line ended, but there is another… Boom Studios also continue the regular Buffy comic book, but it seems they saw the popularity of IDW's TMNT: The Last Ronin and thought they could have a go at that too. And it also seems, from one cover at least, that Buffy has settled in London in her dotage as well.

BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER #1 (OF 4) CVR A ANINDITO

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT210659

(W) Casey Gilly (A) Joe Jaro (CA) Ario Anindito

Can a lone Slayer save what's left of humanity?

Buffy Summers is the last Slayer. Now in her 50s, she wages a one woman fight against the forces of darkness, who prey on humanity in the daylight unimpeded thanks to a magical catastrophe that has nearly blotted out the sun.

The same disaster robbed Buffy of her friends and ended the Slayer-line, forcing her into an endless guerilla war. That is, until she stumbles across something she hasn't seen in a long time – hope, in the form of a prophecy and the young girl who carries it.

The Multiverse explodes as writer Casey Gilly (Femme Magnifique, You Died) and artist Joe Jaro (Firefly) bring you a dystopian tale of Buffy Summers as you've never seen her before for fans of Wonder Woman: Dead Earth, Batman: Last Knight On Earth, and Future State: Wonder Woman. In Shops: Dec 08, 2021 SRP: $4.99

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #32 CVR A FRANY

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT210667

(W) Jeremy Lambert (A) Marianna Ignazzi (CA) Frany

Will Buffy and the Scoobies survive the final battle against Silas at Sunnydale High?

With team members out of commission, the Slayers divise a final plan to take care of Silas once and for all in this third chapter of We Are The Slayer.

But what side will Ethan be on? And what role does Cordelia have to play? And most importantly, will Buffy's master plan from across the Multiverse succeed!?In Shops: Dec 01, 2021 SRP: $3.99