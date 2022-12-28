Burning Man #1 Offers Bad Idea All-In Sticker Owners Exclusive Comic

Burning Man #1, the new comic out today from Bad Idea in their select stores is a choose-your-own-adventure story by Peter Milligan and Juan Jose Ryp. However, it appears that it goes beyond the comic book on offer. Those Bad Idea fans who got the "All-In" sticker when they preordered the slate of Bad Idea Part Two titles can redeem that sticker for an otherwise unavailable story path from the comic book.

The first ten readers and collectors who pre-ordered all seven of the Bad Idea Two: Part One new comic book line, sight unseen, at their local comic book store received a Bad Idea Two: Part One "All-In" redemption sticker. "The sticker can be used to redeem, from BAD IDEA, an extra, alternate, and exclusive story choice for one of the soon-to-be-revealed books in the BAD IDEA TWO: PART ONE line-up. WTF is a story choice? Oh boy, just you wait." Well, now we know. As the comic book in question tells us…

WHAT THE WHAT?! TWO PATHS FORWARD? Congratulations if, by now, you've guessed that the tale of the BURNING MAN has dueling plots, you'd be wrong. That's right, wrong. In fact, you'd be dead wrong! OH, SO YOU THINK YOU'VE FIGURED US OUT, we're playing semantics and doing a Bandersnatch. It's a story with dueling plots that becomes a branching narrative. Well, nope. You're still wrong. Are you now thinking it's a choose your own adventure? Closer, but Wrong again! Multiple choice question? That's not even a type of story. Now you're just saying things that sound like they're part of the conversation.

Well let us tell you that, in the entire history of storytelling — and not just storytelling throughout recorded history, not even storytelling throughout human history, hell not even storytelling throughout the history of the Earth which would, by the way, include storytelling that existed in any civilization prior to humans — Like, if there was some crazy advanced species on Earth 500 million years ago during the Cambrian period who annihilated themselves with their super-advanced but paradoxically, also, super-ancient weapons of mass destruction, thus destroying any evidence that could have remained in the fossil record, therefore forever hiding from us their existence, and they had stories. What we, in fact, mean when we say "'in the entire history of storytelling" is history beyond geological timelines, we mean cosmologically speaking. Any stories –Ever told. In all of time. By any creatures. Anywhere. In the entire, ever expanding, universe. All those stories. And in all those stories. — there has never been a story like this.

Because this story is infinite. It's limitless. And endless, too.

But at the same time, there is most definitely a conclusion — closure to Oliver's arc. How you get there is up to you. Follow one path, or many. If you're bold of heart, follow them all. When you've reached the finale of at least one path you can choose to read the conclusion to BURNING MAN. You see, the story begins in issue #1 and concludes in issue #2. In between, we'll offer many potential paths for you to follow into issue #2. Each of these paths will be presented via a series of short stories that we'll include for free in subsequent BAD IDEA comics; the two possible paths forward we present in this issue can be read in the upcoming SAVE NOW #2 and THEY'RE ALL TERRIBLE #3. From each of those installments will come two or more subsequent paths. Until you reach a path's finale. Then you can then read the conclusion in BURNING MAN #2 or go back and venture down a different path. The more paths you read to their finales before you read BURNING MAN #2 for the first time, the richer and more

The paths comprise and embrace every imaginable storytelling possibility. Like the journey of story creation itself, where the storytellers must explore in their minds all the varying options for the characters and plot, so too will you venture through the labyrinth of choices. The paths run the gauntlet of genres, tones, moods, styles and, like this editorial does, may even step into the illogical and absurd. We wish you well on your journey, with only a small amount of jealousy. We'd love to experience the epic of BURNING MAN for the first time again ourselves.

INSTRUCTIONS FOR REDEEMING YOUR PRE•ORDER STICKER

OKAY. FORGET WHAT WE SAID ON THE PREVIOUS PAGE ABOUT THERE BEING TWO PATHS. THERE'S A THIRD! THERE MIGHT BE MORE LATER BUT. FOR NOW. THERE'S THREE AND ONLY SUPER-SPECIAL. EXTRA-SPECIAL. SPECIAL-SPECIAL PEOPLE WHO PRE-ORDERED ALL OF BAD IDEA TWO: PART ONE GET TO READ THE EXTRA. ALTER-NATE AND EXCLUSIVE THIRD STORY CHOICE. YOU'RE ONE OF THEM. AREN'T YOU? YOU PRE-ORDERED AND GOT THE PRE-ORDER REDEMPTION STICKER. YOU'VE GOT THAT BIG STICKER ENERGY. WE CAN TELL. YOU LUCKY DOG!

To redeem your BAD IDEA TWO: PART ONE pre-order redemption sticker for the secret bonus path, simply send us the sticker, a check or money order for $9.99 to cover shipping and handling and the following information:

All redemptions must be postmarked by or before Tuesday, February 28th 2023. That's two months,

INTERNATIONAL CUSTOMERS. PLEASE EMAIL US AT ORDERS@BADIDEACORP.COM FOR AN INVOICE.

BAD IDEA WHAT ARE YOU DOING WITH THOSE SCISSORS, USE A DIFFERENT PIECE OF PAPER AND SEND THAT TO US. DON'T CUT UP A COMIC.

to this address: Bad Idea 5455 5 Fort Apache Rd Suite 108-154 Las Vegas, NV 89148-6416