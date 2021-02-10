Californian Comic Shop Posts It Pays $16.30 Minimum Wage, Goes Viral

Yesterday, comic book retailer Ryan Higgins of Comics Conspiracy of Sunnyvale, California posted the following tweet, adding to the debate about the US minimum wage levels. He wrote;

Want to see a store with a $16.30 minimum wage? It's my store. Get the f-ck out of here that billion-dollar corporations can't afford $15.

With the following photo of the comic shop.

And it blew up online. As of now, he has 170.50 likes (it went up 4000 just typing this), 19,400 retweets. By the time you read it, it will be even higher.

With some people stating that businesses couldn't pay that without them going out of business, despite Ryan doing just that. But this wasn't some charitable endeavour on his part, he followed up, saying

I guess this is when I need to say, yes, we sell comics online at http://comicsconspiracy.biz ! Also, $16.30 is the current @CityofSunnyvale minimum wage, so yeah, remember to vote in local elections.

Adding,

I didn't do anything other than pay my employees the bare minimum I have to! (We were always above minimum wage, but we jumped to $15 a year early, and then just stuck to minimum increases each year after, currently at $16.30 for Sunnyvale).

When asked if he had taken a dent in income, he replied

Honestly, not really. We knew $15 an hour was coming a few years ago, and I had slowly ramped up our hourly wage to get to $15 before it was the minimum. We always tried to be a bit above minimum anyway.

But even with the new orders flooding in from the publicity, enough was enough for Ryan. He posted;

I have to mute that post, my notifications are a non-stop stream of fighting and rt/like notifications. Someone tell me if @AOC

retweets me.

If that happens, we'll have to make it a headline.