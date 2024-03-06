Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: daredevil, elektra, miles morales, peter parker

Can We Keep Calling Both Peter Parker & Miles Morales, Spider-Man?

Today Marvel Comics published two comic books prominently featuring both Peter Parker and Miles Morales flavours of Spider-Man.

Today Marvel Comics published two comic books prominently featuring both Peter Parker and Miles Morales flavours of Spider-Man. Daredevil: Gang War #4 by Erica Schultz and Sergio Davila and Spectacular Spider-Men #1 by Greg Weisman and Humberto Ramos. Just the first keeps them apart for thirteen minutes, like a sandwich with Elektra in the middle. And the latter smooshes them together with a Jackal wrap, just because.

After all we have had Spider-Men for quite some time.

Either way, Elektra keeps her distance. Hey, she's a second Daredevil too, after all.

But does appreciate Miles for all his best qualities. So how do both books define the characters?

Well they have some ideas… and the way that Elektra sees Miles Morales… or is that Brooklyn Spider-Man…

Might also define Peter Parker's Spider-Man as well.

And yes, note that final double panel gag pull back and reveal is probably a trick that only comic books could do so convincingly. Way to go to comic book writing newcomer Greg Weisman for that one, with Humberto Ramos landing the delivery. As well as creating a patchwork of comic book scenes that I appear to be picking at the edges of right now.

So Elektra checks in on the Peter Parker Spider-Man. Should we start calling him Queens?

You can probably call him what you like, Elektra's Daredevil can't hear you. Which is ironic given what Daredevil's powers are meant to be.

I mean sometimes Peter Parker can get to much for everyone, right?

Yeah, and Professor Warren is called Miles as well. I think we should just stick to Queens and Brooklyn going forward, right? Daredevil: Gang War #4 by Erica Schultz and Sergio Davila and Spectacular Spider-Men #1 by Greg Weisman and Humberto Ramos are both published today.

DAREDEVIL GANG WAR #4

MARVEL COMICS

JAN240709

(W) Erica Schultz (A/CA) Sergio Davila

ELEKTRA'S LAST STAND! There are not many characters in the Marvel Universe with the determination, grit and guts to outmatch Elektra Natchios, A.K.A. the Woman Without Fear DAREDEVIL – but in her far-reaching, bloody campaign to conquer New York, Madame Masque has done just that! With a blade literally at her throat, it will take all of Elektra's resolve to save not only herself, but her neighborhood…and the toll will be incredibly high! Rated T+In Shops: Mar 06, 2024 SRP: $3.99 SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #1

MARVEL COMICS

DEC230796

(W) Greg Weisman (A/CA) Humberto Ramos

The stars of two of Marvel's biggest series come together in their first ongoing series ever! That's right, Peter Parker and Miles Morales are going to team up on the regular, comparing notes and using said notes to take on some of their most dangerous bad guys. This duo is better than dynamic, amazing, sensational, superior…they're SPECTACULAR! And with GREG WEISMAN, writer of the fan-favorite animated Spectacular Spider-Man series, returning to Spidey along with Spider-Legend HUMBERTO RAMOS, you know it's going to be epic. Rated TIn Shops: Mar 06, 2024 SRP: $4.99

