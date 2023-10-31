Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, IDW, Marvel Comics | Tagged: halloween, kingston vale

Are You Giving Away Candy Or Comics This Halloween Night?

You could hand out sweets, candy and chocolate on Halloween. But at my house, the kids get comic books. And they couldn't be happier.

Every year for the past twenty years, in Kingston Vale on the south-west outskirts of London, I've discovered that our house has become a target for kids at Halloween time. Because I've now got the reputation for not giving away sweets, chocolates or candy, but "American comic books". Okay, I throw a few British ones in there as well. But far better to rot their brain than to rot their teeth. And it's always fun to see kids fight and rip their way to a recognised character or something that just looks cool. Why don't you try it? Look through the collection, find some spare semi-suitable choices and put a small box of them by the front door. And then tell me how it goes.

So far tonight I have seen around a hundred kids, some repeat visitors from previous years, indeed some who are now parents bringing their own kids telling me they always came to our house as kids. Lots of people declaring this to be the best Halloween house on the estate, as a result, and then bringing their friends to show them what they discovered. One kids said she had never had a comic book of her own before, and took a handful. Another grabbed a hardcover and with joy declared "I've got a.,.. HULK!" One kid took a bunch of Neil Gaiman's Norse Mythology blown away that such a thing could exist. Tthe Critical Role kid was amazed, telling me that no one else he knows even knows them. Oh and everyone loves Groo.

Kids love comics, who knew? You just have to get them into their hands and make sure they are not (too) unsuitable for the younger ones. A bit is okay, after all, it is Halloween. Photos above taken and used with permission, thank you all! And see you again next year!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!