Captain America: Cold War Alpha #1 Preview: Amber Alert

Captain America: Cold War Alpha #1 Preview: Steve Rogers' son is kidnapped in this preview of Captain America: Cold War Alpha #1, and Peggy Carter is the kidnapper.

Captain America: Cold War Alpha #1

by Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing & Tochi Onyebuchi & Carlos Magno, cover by Pat Gleason

THE REVOLUTION STARTS HERE: COLD WAR – PART ONE! Bucky Barnes is the Outer Circle's New Revolution, and he has enacted his deadliest move yet — an alliance with Sam Wilson's nemesis, the White Wolf. When Steve Rogers' adopted son, Ian, A.K.A. Nomad, is abducted by someone Steve thought was a friend, he suspects Bucky's hand at work and calls upon the people who know Ian best — Sam Wilson, Sharon Carter and Misty Knight — to help him get to the bottom of the attack. Has Bucky finally gone too far? Why has Nomad been taken, and what does it have to do with a portal to Dimension Z opening over a secret battleground in Alaska? The Symbol of Truth and the Sentinel of Liberty reunite for a pulse-pounding crossover event that will make them question everything they believe in…and each other.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.2"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Apr 12, 2023 | 40 Pages | 75960620603200111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620603200116 – CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR ALPHA 1 MARCO CHECCHETTO VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620603200121 – CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR ALPHA 1 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS BARON ZEMO VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620603200131 – CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR ALPHA 1 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS BARON ZEMO VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620603200141 – CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR ALPHA 1 STEFANO CASELLI MARVEL ICON VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620603200151 – CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR ALPHA 1 DANIEL ACUNA VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620603200161 – CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR ALPHA 1 STEVE MCNIVEN INFINITY SAGA PHASE 3 VARIANT – $4.99 US

