Kevin Eastman Draws The Origins Of His Turtles In Drawing Blood

Drawing Blood #1 is a thriller about the comic book creator of small press book Radically Rearranged Ronin Ragdolls that becomes a huge hit.

Today sees the launch of Drawing Blood #1 from Image Comics (formerly meant to come out from Scout), a thriller about the comic book creator of the small press book Radically Rearranged Ronin Ragdolls that becomes a huge hit. Co-written by Kevin Eastman, co-creator of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the parallels between the two are clear.

But the story also includes the creator in question recalling how the Radically Rearranged Ronin Ragdolls came about, both written and drawn by Kevin Eastman in a fashion very familiar to those who first picked up those Turtles comics forty years ago.

As Shane Bookman goes to a comic convention with his first pages, meeting an influential comic book artist, Forrest.

With Forrest giving notes of the kind of advice handed out over the decades by Neal Adams, Jack Kirby and Jim Steranko…

But this version of Kevin Eastman cannot see the forest for the comic book pages…

Drawing Blood looks like it will contain a fictionalised autobiography of Kevin Eastman and his co-creation of the Turtles… maybe in a way that has never been told before. Turtles fans should not sleep on this one.

