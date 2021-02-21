Captain Canuck Gets A Prose Novel In Lev Gleason May 2021 Solicits

We mentioned before about how after 65 years, Comic House and Lev Gleason Productions are back in April 2021. Lev Gleason Publications, founded by Leverett Stone Gleason, was the publisher of a number of popular comic books during the 1940s and early 1950s, including Daredevil Comics, Crime Does Not Pay, and Boy Comics. The publisher was among the first to produce comic books aimed at an adult audience. And that in what appears to be a rebrand for Canadian publisher Chapterhouse, the comics publisher will be publishing comics under the Comic House banner, and are launching Lev Gleason Presents: The Silver Streak #1, alongside former Chapterhouse titles Captain Canuck and Freelance.

They are also publishing novels based these public domain characters and characters they own themselves, giving us Captain Canuck's first published prose novel in the Lev Gleason May 2021 solicitations.

ALL NEW CLASSIC CAPTAIN CANUCK VOL 01 TIME CHASE (RES)

MAR211411

(W) Ed Brisson (A/CA) George Freeman

The Classic series continues will all new adventures of Captain Canuck! Lost in time, Captain Canuck must face aliens, cavemen, Mr Gold, and the new threat of Criterion as he tries to return home. Ed Brisson (The Violent) teams up with Canuck veteran George Freeman (JLA, Star Wars) to bring you what Graphic Policy calls "A great collection that's worth the price of admission!" Collects All New Classic Captain Canuck #0-4.

In Shops: TBD

SRP: $19.99

I OF THE NEEDLE NOVEL

MAR211408

(W) Dk Latta (CA) Cindy Leong

When Captain Canuck and his team are called to Lunartown to oversee the Space Needle's completion, what should have been a simple job unearths a plan to sabotage the Needle's launch. Suddenly, the mysterious disappearance of Captain Canuck reveals a scheme of alien origin. Now, Captain Canuck must choose between duty to his country and possibly the chance at a normal, everyday life. The Space Needle must be finished at all costs!

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $14.99

LEV GLEASON PRESENTS #2

MAR211407

(W) Keith Champagne, Ho Che Anderson, Andrew Wheeler (A) Felipe Cuhna, Juan Samu (A/CA) Stefan Tosheff

"The Greatest Name in Comics" Daredevil: Season 1 Issue 1 by Kenny Porter and Iñaki Azpiazu; Freelance: Season 2 Issue 2 by Andrew Wheeler and Juan Samu; Canuck Beyond: Season 1 Issue 3 by Adrien Benson and Esteban Calvi; plus a classic archive adventure featuring the Golden Age Daredevil! Each Mega Sized Issue contains a new #1 issue as well as at least two new 20-page stories continuing from the Comic House shared universe!

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $9.99

MINERVAS MAP KEY TO A PERFECT APOCALYPSE #4

MAR211410

(W) Stefan Tosheff (A/CA) Stefan Tosheff

The acclaimed series comes to a stunning conclusion! Join the adventure, solve the mystery, save the world! Easy enough.

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $8.99

SCRATCHER TP

MAR211409

(W) John Ward (A/CA) Juan Romera

A tortured tattooist sets out to save her clients – who are being possessed by the tattoos she gave them – and in the process ends up saving herself. Suspenseful and well-crafted, a flickering yellowed globe swinging on a cord between loneliness and blood.

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $16.99