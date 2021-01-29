Chapterhouse Becomes Comic House, Launches Lev Gleason Presents

After 65 years, Comic House and Lev Gleason Productions are back in April 2021. Lev Gleason Publications, founded by Leverett Stone Gleason, was the publisher of a number of popular comic books during the 1940s and early 1950s, including Daredevil Comics, Crime Does Not Pay, and Boy Comics. The publisher was among the first to produce comic books aimed at an adult audience.

Gleason, the treasurer of another publisher, New Friday, purchased the comic-book series Silver Streak Comics and Daredevil Comics from that company circa 1942, and published them himself under the imprint Comic House Inc. His first original, and most successful, crime comic, Crime Does Not Pay spawned dozens of imitators and became targets of increasing criticism of the influence of comic books, but he picotted to become a founding member of the Association of Comics Magazine Publishers (ACMP) in an effort to avoid external regulation, and establish the Comics Code Authority. But Lev Gleason Publications went out of business in 1956.

But in April 2021, somehow, the publisher is back. In what appears to be a rebrand for Canadian publisher Chapterhouse. The comics publisher will be publishing comics under the Comic House banner, and are launching Lev Gleason Presents: The Silver Streak #1, alongside former Chapterhouse titles Captain Canuck and Freelance.

They are also publishing a novel based on the 1960s character Daredevil, not related to the Marvel character, though they have to be careful with trademarks. Instead, we have Death Takes Center Stage by DK Latta.

Here are the full Chapterhouse/Comic House/Lev Gleason solicitations for April 2021.

LEV GLEASON PRESENTS #1

FEB211396

(W) Keith Champagne, Ho Che Anderson, Andrew Wheeler (A) Felipe Cuhna, Juan Samu (A/CA) Stefan Tosheff

Lev Gleason's Comic House returns to super-hero publishing after 75 years with Lev Gleason Presents #1. This series jumpstarts with Silver Streak: Season 1 Issue 1 by Keith Champagne (Stranger Things) and Stefan Tosheff (Minerva's Map); Freelance: Season 2 Issue 1 by Andrew Wheeler (Wonder Woman) and Juan Samu (Black Panther); Captain Canuck: Season 5 Issue 3 by Ho Che Anderson (KING) and Felipe Cunha (Cult Classic); plus a classic archive adventure featuring the Golden Age Silver Streak! Each mega-sized issue will contain a brand-new #1 issue as well as at least two NEW 20-page stories continuing from the Comic House shared universe! Included in each issue are download codes for digital copies of each issue featured.

In Shops: Apr 28, 2021

SRP: $9.99

CAPTAIN CANUCK ARCHIVES UNHOLY WAR TP

FEB211397

(W) Drue Langlois, Riel Langlois (A) Riel Langlois (A/CA) Drue Langlois

No one killed his partner; he's not part of a top secret government project: what if a man became a super-hero just because he knew he could? RCMP constable David Semple dons the guise of Captain Canuck to take on the Unholy Avengers, an outlaw biker gang menacing the Canadian west coast. Originally released in a 4-part limited series in 2004, this collection includes exclusive interviews and previously unseen extras.

In Shops: Apr 28, 2021

SRP: $19.99

DEATH TAKES CENTER STAGE PAPERBACK

FEB211398

(W) Dk Latta (CA) Cindy Leong

It's April 1941, and the Daredevil, Bart Hill, and Tonia Saunders, a New York City columnist, are en-joying a night out at the theatre. Suddenly, a masked phantom, known as The Creeper, attacks the lead actor, Lance Everton, prompting Daredevil to investigate the case! Now, Bart and Tonia must race against acall time to confront the Creeper and figure out how everything is connected!

In Shops: Apr 28, 2021

SRP: $14.99