Captain Carter #4 Preview: Vampire Surprise

Don't you hate it when you think you're fighting a robot but it's really a vampire, like in this preview of Captain Carter #4? Check out the preview below.

Captain Carter #4

by Jamie McKelvie & Marika Cresta, cover by Jamie McKelvie

CAPTAIN CARTER ON THE RUN! Peggy and her dwindling list of allies just became prime targets for a sinister group operating at the highest levels of British society. Before she was Captain Carter, Peggy was Agent Carter…but can she rely on decades-old spy training to keep her alive in the modern world?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 13, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620331400411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620331400421 – CAPTAIN CARTER 4 ROMY JONES VARIANT – $3.99 US

