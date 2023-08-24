Posted in: Comics | Tagged: alyssa wong, captain marvel, Carol Danvers, JAN BAZALDUA, november 2023, october 2023, Solicits, the omen, The Undone, Yuna

Captain Marvel #1 Debuts the Omen of the Undone and Street-Thief Yuna

The newly launching Captain Marvel series by Alyssa Wong and Jan Bazaldua will debut a new villain for the series in its first issue in October.

The newly launching Captain Marvel series by Alyssa Wong and Jan Bazaldua will debut a new villain for the series in its first issue in October, dubbed Carol Danvers' deadly new archenemy, The Omen of The Undone as well as her new ally. street-thief Yuna.

The epic new run will kick off when a horrific cosmic entity known as the Undone realizes that Captain Marvel is the only hero mighty enough to stop it from devouring Earth whole and sends its mysterious herald, the Omen, ahead to take Carol off the board! When the Omen's plan to imprison Captain Marvel goes awry, Carol finds herself linked to a street-smart young thief named Yuna. Yuna represents the only chance Carol has to escape the Omen's trap, but Yuna is no hero, and they'll have to learn from each other if they have a chance even confronting the Undone! Fans can meet both the Omen and Yuna now in Stephen Segovia's CAPTAIN MARVEL #2 cover as well as Jan Bazaldua's original design sheets! On the characters, Wong shared: "The Omen is a villain with corruptive magic, a mysterious connection to the Negative Zone, and the ability to devour energy. She's been looking forward to meeting Carol for a hot minute. Yuna Yang is a full-time college student and recreational cat burglar, morally flexible with a heart of… gold? Her hunt for the Nega-Bands leads her straight to Carol–and into trouble. I love a good reluctant team-up story. Pairing the leader of the Avengers with a casual, cheerful criminal leads to a fun dynamic and all kinds of shenanigans. As for the Omen… well, turns out Carol and Yuna's lives might intersect more than they think."

Check out the CAPTAIN MARVEL #2 cover and design sheets now and stay tuned in the weeks ahead for more CAPTAIN MARVEL news, including stunning variant cover reveals! For more information, visit Marvel.com.

CAPTAIN MARVEL #1

MARVEL COMICS

AUG230620

(W) Alyssa Wong (A) Jan Bazaldua (CA) Stephen Segovia

HIGHEST, FURTHEST, FASTEST!

The Captain gets a permanent glow-up designed by superstar artist Jen Bartel! And that's not all that's changed. Brand-new look – brand-new creative team – and a brand-new status quo. Carol Danvers is one of the powerhouses of the Marvel Universe, a woman capable of harnessing the energy of the sun. So if you're coming for Earth? She's the first one you take off the board. Someone's figured just how to do just that. Introducing a new supporting cast and villains both beloved and dangerously fresh, Alyssa Wong and Jan Bazaldua's exhilarating series kicks off here! Rated T+In Shops: Oct 25, 2023 SRP: $4.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #2

Written by ALYSSA WONG Art by JAN BAZALDUA Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

BOUND BY THE NEGA-BANDS! When cat burglar Yuna Yang set out to steal the legendary Nega-Bands, she was looking for a quick paycheck. What she got was a free ticket to the Negative Zone and permanent entanglement with Captain Marvel! Permanent until death, that is. And it doesn't look like Yuna's gonna make it to old age – not with new villain, the Omen, hot on her tail and hungry for the Bands' power! On Sale 11/22

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!