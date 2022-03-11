Carnage #1 Preview: Carnage Meets a Carnagebrony

Carnage meets one of his biggest fans in this preview of Carnage #1, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics. That's right, Carnage comes face-to-face with a young Cargnagebrony. And amazingly, he doesn't murder him on the spot (though he does think about it). Check out the preview below.

Carnage #1

by Ram V & Francesco Manna, cover by Kendrik "Kunkka" Lim

THE BLOODCURDLING CARNAGE SERIES YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! RAM V has carved a perfect home for himself in the symbiote corner of the Marvel U, and in this all-new ongoing series starring Venom's most notorious offspring, that corner is about to get a little bit bigger…and bloodier! After the revelations of CARNAGE FOREVER, and in a year that's set to be a celebration of all things CARNAGE, this is one symbiote story you cannot afford to miss!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.16"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz

On sale Mar 16, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620243000111

| Rated T+

$4.99

