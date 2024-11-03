Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Caspar manning, flying out

Casper Manning Auctions First Graphic Novel Flying Out to Random House

Casper Manning Auctioned his First Graphic Novel, Flying Out, to Random House for Publication in 2027

Flying Out explores a teenager's journey of gender identity discovery in a small-town summer setting.

Alex Lu of Random House acquired the book at auction, with Alice Sutherland-Hawes negotiating the deal.

Casper Manning, a queer British cartoonist, creates a tale about growing up and quirky small-town adventures.

Casper Manning is a queer British cartoonist, currently based in Brooklyn, New York, earned a BFA in Cartooning from the School of Visual Arts in 2021. He now works for First Second as a designer. And he says "Very excited to finally be able to shout about the graphic novel I'm working on! While it's technically about trans stuff, it's mostly about a kid just trying to figure out how to grow up and all the wacky folks they meet along the way. (Also heavily featuring a very small town airport)"

Previous comic book works include the After the End, Dream.exe, Sharp Wit and the Company of Women, Memento Mori: Death and New Beginningsanthologies.

Random House Graphic (RHG) is an imprint dedicated to publishing graphic novels for kids and teens of every age and interest, fiction and nonfiction. With titles that span from young chapter books to YA, reflecting the rapidly growing popularity of the format among young readers. The expansion of children's graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now, it seems like an infinite market is being tapped into, and longstanding comic book readers are being created for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids' graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century.

