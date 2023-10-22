Catalanotto & Woronchak's Edie in Blood Moon's January 2024 Solicits

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Comics, Solicits

Paul Catalanotto and Greg Woronchak's Edie #1 launches from Blood Moon Comics in January 2024, along with Devil Tree's Keith Rommel and Wolfgang Schwandt's Valley Of Death's Usher Of The Dead #1. Here are Blood Moon's full January 2024 solicits and solicitations.

EDIE #1 (OF 5) CVR A GREG WORONCHAK

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

NOV231330

NOV231331 – EDIE #1 (OF 5) CVR B DANIEL DA SILVA LOPES

NOV231332 – EDIE #1 (OF 5) CVR C ROB GUILLORY

NOV231333 – EDIE #1 (OF 5) CVR D 10 COPY FREE ROB GUILLORY INCV

(W) Paul Catalanotto (A / CA) Greg Woronchak

Every aspect of Edie's life appears to be falling apart, but things seem to turn around when the guy of her dreams asks her out. He assaults her, but that's not the worst of it. As she attempts to escape, a voracious alien captures her, consumes her, and changes her forever.

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

VALLEY OF DEATH USHER OF THE DEAD #1

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

NOV231337

(W) Keith Rommel (A / CA) Wolfgang Schwandt

the Valley of Death and Usher of the Dead have a direct connection-itt's Sariel, the angel of death's task to keep the in-between functioning without flaws or delays. It is a master design and every human must pass through aspects of the in-between.

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

THE ACCURSED #4 (OF 4) CVR A DAVID CAMESCASSE (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

NOV231323

NOV231324 – THE ACCURSED #4 (OF 4) CVR B DAVID CAMESCASSE (MR)

(W) Mark Fenton (A / CA) David Camescasse

The hedgewitch has called in multiple versions of herself and the four horsemen to wipe out the Starkings family, once and for all! Olivia will need all the help she can get to keep the balance between humanity and the supernatural! Sacrifices will be made, alliances will be formed, and the world as we know it will be forever changed!

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

DISTEMPER #2 (OF 3) CVR A NENAD CVITICANIN

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

NOV231325

NOV231326 – DISTEMPER #2 (OF 3) CVR B NENAD CVITICANIN

NOV231327 – DISTEMPER #2 (OF 3) CVR C HERNAN GONZALEZ

NOV231328 – DISTEMPER #2 (OF 3) CVR D TONY BUSHELL

NOV231329 – DISTEMPER #2 (OF 3) CVR E TONY BUSHELL

(W) Tony Bushell (A / CA) Nenad Cvitcanin

When a group of survivors in the post-apocalypse help a stranger rescue her kids from a band of psychos living in the woods, they are unwittingly pulled into a chaotic spiral of violence.

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

HAUNTED HOUSE LOVE STORY #3 (OF 6)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

NOV231334

(W) Winston Gambro (A / CA) Winston Gambro

Passions run hot as a new couple enters The House. Alongside their arrival, they unleash a tempest of family intrigue, hidden truths, and seething fury.

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

HEXPAW LEFT PAW OF DEVIL #2 CVR A MARKWART

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

NOV231335

NOV231336 – HEXPAW LEFT PAW OF DEVIL #2 CVR B MARKWART

(W) Trevor Markwart (A / CA) Trevor Markwart

Colt Brass is Hexpaw. He's a man. He's a cat. He's a ladies man and a thief and his targets are the rich and evil. A modern day Robin Hood with a cut.

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

WHITE RIVER MONSTER #4 CVR A WOLFGANG SCHWANDT (RES)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

NOV231338

NOV231339 – WHITE RIVER MONSTER #4 CVR B STEPHEN COONEY (RES) (MR)

(W) Keith Rommel (A / CA) Wolfgang Schwandt

The monsters are rising and people are dying. You can only hold a secret for so long…

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

