Catwoman #45 Preview: Why You Shouldn't Mix Business with Pleasure

Catwoman gets some help from the Bat-Family in her fight against human traffickers in this preview of Catwoman #45. Will things get awkward? Check out the preview below.

CATWOMAN #45

DC Comics

0522DC104

0522DC105 – Catwoman #45 Jenny Frison Cover – $4.99

(W) Tini Howard (A) Nico Leon (CA) Jeff Dekal

Roman Sionis has been brought to his knees, but enough is enough. Catwoman's vacation is over and it's time to get back to work. But Selina has never been Gotham's only protector, and she'll have to contend with a well-meaning family of bats… What's that old saying? The enemy of my enemy…should back off and let me handle it!

In Shops: 7/19/2022

SRP: $3.99

